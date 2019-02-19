Ducks goalie Ryan Miller's patience pays off with satisfying wins mark

The St. Louis Blues were 7-9-3 and near the bottom of the overall standings when they fired coach Mike Yeo in November and appointed former enforcer Craig Berube as interim coach. They seemed headed for another disappointing season but they’ve made significant improvements defensively and have dramatically reversed course. Their 4-0 victory at Minnesota on Sunday was their 10th consecutive win, matching a franchise record and solidifying their hold on third place in the Central Division behind heavyweights Winnipeg and Nashville. Goalies Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen have earned three consecutive shutouts, blanking opponents for 187 minutes 16 seconds. Supremely talented Vladimir Tarasenko, who scored only two points (both goals) in December, has awakened. He has a 12-game scoring streak that includes four goals and 10 points in his last four games and game-winning goals in each of the last two games. The Blues have outscored their opponents 40-14 during the streak. “I think the team’s really caught their stride,” Binnington told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We’re playing well every game, having great starts and setting the tone. Hopefully we continue our success. It’s definitely fun. We’re playing disciplined and selfless and it’s really helping. We’re having a great time playing with each other and for each other.”