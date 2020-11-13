Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
Dorsey quarterback Josh Coleman joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Dorsey junior quarterback Josh Coleman, who hosts his own podcast, is this week’s guest.
Also discussed is the opening of workouts at Los Angeles Unified School District schools.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.