High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 18:29
Friday night prep football talk with Sondheimer and Rosenbloom

Dorsey quarterback Josh Coleman joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.

By Eric Sondheimer  
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Dorsey junior quarterback Josh Coleman, who hosts his own podcast, is this week’s guest.

Also discussed is the opening of workouts at Los Angeles Unified School District schools.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

