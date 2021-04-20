Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Monday’s results

A baseball and a softball
High school softball: Monday's results
SOFTBALL

Monday’s results

Agoura 1, Calabasas 0

Aquinas 18, Loma Linda Academy 0

Arlington 11, Norte Vista 0

Bishop Amat 12, Mary Star 1

Chino 9, Cajon 4

Citrus Valley 10, Etiwanda 6

Coachella Valley 12, Twentynine Palms 0

Corona 21, West Valley 2

Excelsior 22, Lucerne Valley 4

Harbor Teacher Prep 21, Bright Star 0

Hillcrest 14, Patriot 10

Mater Dei 6, Los Altos 5

Newbury Park 8, Thousand Oaks 2

Ontario Christian 7, Arrowhead Christian 3

Oxnard 1, Moorpark 0

Paraclete 13, Rosamond 1

Quartz Hill 20, Knight 2

Ramona 12, La Sierra 0

Redlands East Valley 9, Palm Desert 8

Royal 21, Foothill Tech 4

Sacred Heart of Jesus 10, Ramona Convent 0

Simi Valley 7, Fillmore 5

St. Paul 9, St. Anthony 0

Sylmar 25, Verdugo Hills 9

Torrance 11, Aliso Niguel 1

Valencia 9, Saugus 1

Vasquez 8, University Prep 7

Western Christian 14, Woodcrest Christian 4

Westminster 8, Anaheim 7 (9)

