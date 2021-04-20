High school softball: Monday’s results
SOFTBALL
Monday’s results
Agoura 1, Calabasas 0
Aquinas 18, Loma Linda Academy 0
Arlington 11, Norte Vista 0
Bishop Amat 12, Mary Star 1
Chino 9, Cajon 4
Citrus Valley 10, Etiwanda 6
Coachella Valley 12, Twentynine Palms 0
Corona 21, West Valley 2
Excelsior 22, Lucerne Valley 4
Harbor Teacher Prep 21, Bright Star 0
Hillcrest 14, Patriot 10
Mater Dei 6, Los Altos 5
Newbury Park 8, Thousand Oaks 2
Ontario Christian 7, Arrowhead Christian 3
Oxnard 1, Moorpark 0
Paraclete 13, Rosamond 1
Quartz Hill 20, Knight 2
Ramona 12, La Sierra 0
Redlands East Valley 9, Palm Desert 8
Royal 21, Foothill Tech 4
Sacred Heart of Jesus 10, Ramona Convent 0
Simi Valley 7, Fillmore 5
St. Paul 9, St. Anthony 0
Sylmar 25, Verdugo Hills 9
Torrance 11, Aliso Niguel 1
Valencia 9, Saugus 1
Vasquez 8, University Prep 7
Western Christian 14, Woodcrest Christian 4
Westminster 8, Anaheim 7 (9)
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.