Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Animo Robinson 16, Animo Venice 5
Community Charter 16, Triumph Charter 8
Fremont 11, Harbor Teacher 4
Granada Hills Kennedy 3, San Fernando 2
King/Drew 7, Port of L.A. 3
L.A. Jordan 10, Dymally 6
L.A. Wilson 4, L.A. Marshall 3
Legacy 6, South Gate 2
Maywood CES 10, Elizabeth 0
Middle College 13, Crenshaw 12
Reseda 23, Panorama 0
San Pedro 3, Carson 2
Sotomayor 5, Marquez 4
Sun Valley Magnet 9, Discovery 4
Sylmar 10, Canoga Park 0
Torres 16, Maywood Academy 3
Valor Academy 12, Valley Oaks CES 2
Softball
Animo South L.A. 11, Academy of Arts & Enterprise 9
Animo De La Hoya 22, Animo Bunche 11
Animo Venice 1, Stella Charter 0
Bell 11, Maywood CES 0
Birmingham 10, Chatsworth 1
CALS Early College 15, Magnolia Science 0
Carson 21, Narbonne 0
Dymally 9, L.A. Jordan 7
Eagle Rock 8, L.A. Wilson 0
El Camino Real 5, Cleveland 1
Granada Hills 14, Taft 0
Harbor Teacher 19, Fremont 3
Hawkins 20, L.A. Jordan 9
L.A. Hamilton 19, LACES 3
L.A. University 18, Westchester 3
Northridge Academy 13, SOCES 1
Port of L.A. 16, King/Drew 0
San Pedro 20, Gardena 2
Santee 11, South East 5
Sun Valley Magnet 32, Discovery 8
Triumph Charter 18, Community Charter 9
USC-MAE 20, Central City Value 2
Venice 19, Fairfax 0
Washington Prep 20, Crenshaw 14
Wilmington Banning 21, Rancho Dominguez 1
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.