Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores

More to Read

Animo South L.A. 11, Academy of Arts & Enterprise 9 Animo De La Hoya 22, Animo Bunche 11 Animo Venice 1, Stella Charter 0 Bell 11, Maywood CES 0 Birmingham 10, Chatsworth 1 CALS Early College 15, Magnolia Science 0 Carson 21, Narbonne 0 Dymally 9, L.A. Jordan 7 Eagle Rock 8, L.A. Wilson 0 El Camino Real 5, Cleveland 1 Granada Hills 14, Taft 0 Harbor Teacher 19, Fremont 3 Hawkins 20, L.A. Jordan 9 L.A. Hamilton 19, LACES 3 L.A. University 18, Westchester 3 Northridge Academy 13, SOCES 1 Port of L.A. 16, King/Drew 0 San Pedro 20, Gardena 2 Santee 11, South East 5 Sun Valley Magnet 32, Discovery 8 Triumph Charter 18, Community Charter 9 USC-MAE 20, Central City Value 2 Venice 19, Fairfax 0 Washington Prep 20, Crenshaw 14 Wilmington Banning 21, Rancho Dominguez 1

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.