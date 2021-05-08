Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: City playoff pairings

Tennis racket and tennis ball on a red court.
(Enes Evren / Getty Images)
By Times staff
CITY GIRLS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.

#4 Cleveland at #1 Granada Hills

#3 Taft at #2 Palisades

NOTE: Championship, Thursday, 12:30 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

#1 El Camino Real, bye

#5 Birmingham at #4 Sherman Oaks CES

#6 Gardena at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

#2 Bell, bye

NOTES: Semifinals, May 17, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 19, 12:30 p.m. at higher seed.

High School Sports

