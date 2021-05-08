High school girls’ tennis: City playoff pairings
CITY GIRLS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
#4 Cleveland at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Taft at #2 Palisades
NOTE: Championship, Thursday, 12:30 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 12:30 p.m.
#1 El Camino Real, bye
#5 Birmingham at #4 Sherman Oaks CES
#6 Gardena at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
#2 Bell, bye
NOTES: Semifinals, May 17, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 19, 12:30 p.m. at higher seed.
