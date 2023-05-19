Advertisement
High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday
Granada Hills 2, Cleveland 1
Carson 2, El Camino Real 1 (8)
Birmingham 5, Narbonne 4 (10)
Palisades 9, Garfield 1

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC
#4 Carson vs. #1 Granada Hills
#3 Birmingham vs. #2 Palisades

NOTES: Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

