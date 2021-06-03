High school basketball: City boys’ and girls’ playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 El Camino Real at #1 Westchester
#5 King/Drew at #4 Narbonne
#6 Granada Hills at #3 Fairfax
#7 Grant at #2 Birmingham, Saturday, 3 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 7:30 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday
Sun Valley Poly 68, Carson 65
Los Angeles University 52, View Park 43
Taft 83, Van Nuys 35
Quarterfinals, Saturday
#8 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Chatsworth
#5 Palisades at #4 Gardena
#6 Los Angeles University at #3 Crenshaw
#7 Taft at #2 Venice
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 11, 7 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION II
First round, Thursday
Verdugo Hills 75, Garfield 58
South East 71, Wilmington Banning 31
Los Angeles Hamilton 65, South Gate 41
Los Angeles Roosevelt 72, Roybal 38
Granada Hills Kennedy 62, Cleveland 47
Los Angeles Marshall 62, Hollywood 52
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Arleta
#5 South East at #4 Los Angeles Hamilton
#6 Granada Hills Kennedy at #3 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#7 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 San Pedro
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 3:30 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION III
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
San Fernando 66, Hawkins 48
#12 Rancho Dominguez at #5 Central City Value, score not reported
Los Angeles CES 87, Canoga Park 20
North Hollywood 40, Lincoln 36
Monroe 55, Mendez 38
Los Angeles Wilson 50, Jefferson 38
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 San Fernando at #1 Bell
Central City Value/Rancho Dominguez winnerat #4 Los Angeles CES
#14 North Hollywood at #11 Monroe
#7 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Bravo
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 11, 4 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION IV
First round, Thursday unless noted
#9 Panorama at #8 Maywood CES, score not reported
Larchmont 73, Sotomayor 52 (Wednesday)
#13 Angelou at #4 Huntington Park, score not reported
Los Angeles Kennedy 77, Animo Bunche 29
Harbor Teacher 90, Contreras 65
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Maywood CES/Panorama winner at #1 Legacy
#5 Larchmont vs. Huntington Park/Angelou winner
#6 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 Franklin
#7 Harbor Teacher at #2 Marquez
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 12 p.m. at higher seed.
CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#1 Palisades 85, Garfield 41 (Thursday)
#5 Crenshaw at #4 El Camino Real
#6 Narbonne at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
#7 Westchester at #2 Birmingham, Saturday, noon
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 12, 7 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #1 Los Angeles CES
#5 Legacy at #4 Taft
#6 Fairfax at #3 King/Drew
#7 Venice at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 11, 7 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION II
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Bell 60, Hollywood 19
#10 Los Angeles University at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt, score not reported
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 Bell at #1 San Pedro
#5 Bravo at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#6 Arleta at #3 South Gate
Roosevelt/University winner at #2 San Fernando
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 3:30 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION III
First round, Thursday
Reseda 38, South East 20
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#9 Reseda at #1 Los Angeles Wilson
#5 Central City Value at #4 Marquez
#6 Mendez at #3 Verdugo Hills
#7 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 11, 4 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#8 Hawkins at #1 Franklin
#5 Maywood CES at #4 Huntington Park
#6 North Valley Military at #3 Larchmont
#7 Roybal at #2 Animo Bunche
NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 12, 12 p.m. at higher seed.
