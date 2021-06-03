Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school basketball: City boys’ and girls’ playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 El Camino Real at #1 Westchester

#5 King/Drew at #4 Narbonne

#6 Granada Hills at #3 Fairfax

#7 Grant at #2 Birmingham, Saturday, 3 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 7:30 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday

Sun Valley Poly 68, Carson 65

Los Angeles University 52, View Park 43

Taft 83, Van Nuys 35

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#8 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Chatsworth

#5 Palisades at #4 Gardena

#6 Los Angeles University at #3 Crenshaw

#7 Taft at #2 Venice

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 11, 7 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION II

First round, Thursday

Verdugo Hills 75, Garfield 58

South East 71, Wilmington Banning 31

Los Angeles Hamilton 65, South Gate 41

Los Angeles Roosevelt 72, Roybal 38

Granada Hills Kennedy 62, Cleveland 47

Los Angeles Marshall 62, Hollywood 52

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Arleta

#5 South East at #4 Los Angeles Hamilton

#6 Granada Hills Kennedy at #3 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#7 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 San Pedro

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 3:30 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION III

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

San Fernando 66, Hawkins 48

#12 Rancho Dominguez at #5 Central City Value, score not reported

Los Angeles CES 87, Canoga Park 20

North Hollywood 40, Lincoln 36

Monroe 55, Mendez 38

Los Angeles Wilson 50, Jefferson 38

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 San Fernando at #1 Bell

Central City Value/Rancho Dominguez winnerat #4 Los Angeles CES

#14 North Hollywood at #11 Monroe

#7 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Bravo

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 11, 4 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION IV

First round, Thursday unless noted

#9 Panorama at #8 Maywood CES, score not reported

Larchmont 73, Sotomayor 52 (Wednesday)

#13 Angelou at #4 Huntington Park, score not reported

Los Angeles Kennedy 77, Animo Bunche 29

Harbor Teacher 90, Contreras 65

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Maywood CES/Panorama winner at #1 Legacy

#5 Larchmont vs. Huntington Park/Angelou winner

#6 Los Angeles Kennedy at #3 Franklin

#7 Harbor Teacher at #2 Marquez

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 12 p.m. at higher seed.

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#1 Palisades 85, Garfield 41 (Thursday)

#5 Crenshaw at #4 El Camino Real

#6 Narbonne at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

#7 Westchester at #2 Birmingham, Saturday, noon

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 12, 7 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #1 Los Angeles CES

#5 Legacy at #4 Taft

#6 Fairfax at #3 King/Drew

#7 Venice at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 11, 7 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION II

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Bell 60, Hollywood 19

#10 Los Angeles University at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt, score not reported

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 Bell at #1 San Pedro

#5 Bravo at #4 Sun Valley Poly

#6 Arleta at #3 South Gate

Roosevelt/University winner at #2 San Fernando

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m. Championship, June 12, 3:30 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION III

First round, Thursday

Reseda 38, South East 20

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#9 Reseda at #1 Los Angeles Wilson

#5 Central City Value at #4 Marquez

#6 Mendez at #3 Verdugo Hills

#7 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 11, 4 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 Hawkins at #1 Franklin

#5 Maywood CES at #4 Huntington Park

#6 North Valley Military at #3 Larchmont

#7 Roybal at #2 Animo Bunche

NOTES: Semifinals, June 9, 7 p.m.. Championship, June 12, 12 p.m. at higher seed.

