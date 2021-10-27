High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted
Venice d. Birmingham, 25-9, 25-16, 25-8
El Camino Real d. Taft, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
#6 Chatsworth at #3 Granada Hills, Friday, 4 p.m.
Palisades d. Cleveland, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 El Camino Real at #1 Venice
Granada Hills/Chatsworth winner at #2 Palisades
Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Birmingham at #5 Taft
#7 Cleveland at Granada Hills/Chatsworth loser
