High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted

Venice d. Birmingham, 25-9, 25-16, 25-8

El Camino Real d. Taft, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

#6 Chatsworth at #3 Granada Hills, Friday, 4 p.m.

Palisades d. Cleveland, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 El Camino Real at #1 Venice

Granada Hills/Chatsworth winner at #2 Palisades

Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Birmingham at #5 Taft

#7 Cleveland at Granada Hills/Chatsworth loser

