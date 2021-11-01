Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

Tennis racket and tennis ball on the red clay court.
(Enes Evren / Getty Images)
By Eric Maddy
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.

#8 Woodbridge at #1 Westlake

#5 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Irvine University

#6 Beckman at #3 Mira Costa

#7 Arcadia at #2 Peninsula

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Corona del Mar, bye

Laguna Beach at Villa Park

Portola at Claremont

Simi Valley at Valencia

Palos Verdes at Mater Dei

Brentwood at Yorba Linda

La Canada at Great Oak

San Clemente at #4 King

#3 Marlborough at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Murrieta Valley at Palm Desert

Crescenta Valley at Los Osos

Huntington Beach at South Torrance

Santa Margarita at Aliso Niguel

Redondo at Camarillo

Calabasas at Santa Barbara

West Ranch at #2 San Marino

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Alta Loma at #1 Foothill

Newbury Park at Foothill Tech

Orange Lutheran at Beverly Hills

South Pasadena at Temescal Canyon

San Marcos, bye

Edison at Cypress

Glendale at Trabuco Hills

#4 Sage Hill, bye

Temecula Valley at #3 JSerra

Dos Pueblos at Oak Park

Saugus at Long Beach Wilson

Westridge at Troy

Archer, bye

Flintridge Prep at Placentia Valencia

Corona Santiago at Riverside Poly

#2 Campbell Hall, bye

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Esperanza

B--Rio Mesa at Quartz Hill

C--Windward at Hart

D--Fullerton at Millikan

E--Ayala at Flintridge Sacred Heart

F--Temple City at Immaculate Heart

G--Burbank Burroughs at #3 Rancho Cucamonga

H--Corona Centennial at Xavier Prep

I--Mayfair at Mayfield

J--Santa Fe at Patriot

K--Crean Lutheran at Capistrano Valley

L--Hemet at Oak Hills

M--El Segundo at Oxnard

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Yucaipa at #1 Tesoro

Winner wild-card A at Warren

Winner wild-card B at Pasadena Poly

Winner wild-card C at Cate

Winner wild-card D at Whitney

Winner wild-card E at Ventura

Winner wild-card F at La Salle

Walnut at #4 Burbank

Winner wild-card G at Redlands

Winner wild-card H at Arroyo

Winner wild-card I at Keppel

Winner wild-card J at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Oxford Academy at St. Margaret’s

Winner wild-card K at La Serna

Winner wild-card L at Riverside North

Winner wild-card M at #2 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Lakewood at Bishop Montgomery

B--Rowland at Granite Hills

C--Duarte at Cerritos

D--La Quinta at Indian Springs

E--Gahr at #4 Laguna Blanca

F--Segerstrom at #3 Carpinteria

G--Lakewood St. Joseph at Long Beach Poly

H--El Monte at Ramona

I--Twentynine Palms at Heritage

J--Montclair at Buckley

K--Chino Hills at Rosemead

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Malibu

Coachella Valley at Tahquitz

Winner wild-card B at Arlington

Redlands East Valley at Westminster La Quinta

Winner wild-card C at Rim of the World

Maranatha at Magnolia

Winner wild-card D at San Dimas

Winner wild-card E at Highland

Winner wild-card F at Bellflower

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Chino

Winner wild-card G at Jurupa Valley

Winner wild-card H at Valley View

Winner wild-card I at Santa Barbara Providence

Rancho Alamitos at Garden Grove

Winner wild-card J at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Winner wild-card K at #2 Geffen

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.

A--Garey at Sierra Vista

B--Rancho Verde at Aquinas

C--Webb at Alhambra

D--Palmdale at Western Christian

E--Arroyo Valley at Academy for Academic Excellence

F--Covina at Orange Vista

G--Vista del Lago at Eisenhower

H--Western at Lancaster

I--Estancia at Loara

J--Nordhoff at Villanova Prep

K--Jurupa Hills at Cathedral City

L--Rubidoux at Summit

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Katella

Winner wild-card B at Indio

Winner wild-card C at Adelanto

Yeshiva at San Gabriel

Winner wild-card D at Apple Valley

Winner wild-card E at San Gorgonio

Winner wild-card F at Norwalk

Ganesha at #4 Century

Winner wild-card G at #3 Chaffey

Downey at Northview

Winner wild-card H at Ontario Christian

Winner wild-card I at Nogales

Winner wild-card J at Citrus Hill

Winner wild-card K at Edgewood

Winner wild-card L at Orange

Le Lycee at #2 El Rancho

Notes:

Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Nov.

8, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 12 at

Claremont Club.

