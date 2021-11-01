High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 2 p.m.
#8 Woodbridge at #1 Westlake
#5 Harvard-Westlake at #4 Irvine University
#6 Beckman at #3 Mira Costa
#7 Arcadia at #2 Peninsula
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Corona del Mar, bye
Laguna Beach at Villa Park
Portola at Claremont
Simi Valley at Valencia
Palos Verdes at Mater Dei
Brentwood at Yorba Linda
La Canada at Great Oak
San Clemente at #4 King
#3 Marlborough at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Murrieta Valley at Palm Desert
Crescenta Valley at Los Osos
Huntington Beach at South Torrance
Santa Margarita at Aliso Niguel
Redondo at Camarillo
Calabasas at Santa Barbara
West Ranch at #2 San Marino
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Alta Loma at #1 Foothill
Newbury Park at Foothill Tech
Orange Lutheran at Beverly Hills
South Pasadena at Temescal Canyon
San Marcos, bye
Edison at Cypress
Glendale at Trabuco Hills
#4 Sage Hill, bye
Temecula Valley at #3 JSerra
Dos Pueblos at Oak Park
Saugus at Long Beach Wilson
Westridge at Troy
Archer, bye
Flintridge Prep at Placentia Valencia
Corona Santiago at Riverside Poly
#2 Campbell Hall, bye
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Esperanza
B--Rio Mesa at Quartz Hill
C--Windward at Hart
D--Fullerton at Millikan
E--Ayala at Flintridge Sacred Heart
F--Temple City at Immaculate Heart
G--Burbank Burroughs at #3 Rancho Cucamonga
H--Corona Centennial at Xavier Prep
I--Mayfair at Mayfield
J--Santa Fe at Patriot
K--Crean Lutheran at Capistrano Valley
L--Hemet at Oak Hills
M--El Segundo at Oxnard
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Yucaipa at #1 Tesoro
Winner wild-card A at Warren
Winner wild-card B at Pasadena Poly
Winner wild-card C at Cate
Winner wild-card D at Whitney
Winner wild-card E at Ventura
Winner wild-card F at La Salle
Walnut at #4 Burbank
Winner wild-card G at Redlands
Winner wild-card H at Arroyo
Winner wild-card I at Keppel
Winner wild-card J at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Oxford Academy at St. Margaret’s
Winner wild-card K at La Serna
Winner wild-card L at Riverside North
Winner wild-card M at #2 Sunny Hills
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Lakewood at Bishop Montgomery
B--Rowland at Granite Hills
C--Duarte at Cerritos
D--La Quinta at Indian Springs
E--Gahr at #4 Laguna Blanca
F--Segerstrom at #3 Carpinteria
G--Lakewood St. Joseph at Long Beach Poly
H--El Monte at Ramona
I--Twentynine Palms at Heritage
J--Montclair at Buckley
K--Chino Hills at Rosemead
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Malibu
Coachella Valley at Tahquitz
Winner wild-card B at Arlington
Redlands East Valley at Westminster La Quinta
Winner wild-card C at Rim of the World
Maranatha at Magnolia
Winner wild-card D at San Dimas
Winner wild-card E at Highland
Winner wild-card F at Bellflower
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Chino
Winner wild-card G at Jurupa Valley
Winner wild-card H at Valley View
Winner wild-card I at Santa Barbara Providence
Rancho Alamitos at Garden Grove
Winner wild-card J at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Winner wild-card K at #2 Geffen
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
A--Garey at Sierra Vista
B--Rancho Verde at Aquinas
C--Webb at Alhambra
D--Palmdale at Western Christian
E--Arroyo Valley at Academy for Academic Excellence
F--Covina at Orange Vista
G--Vista del Lago at Eisenhower
H--Western at Lancaster
I--Estancia at Loara
J--Nordhoff at Villanova Prep
K--Jurupa Hills at Cathedral City
L--Rubidoux at Summit
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Katella
Winner wild-card B at Indio
Winner wild-card C at Adelanto
Yeshiva at San Gabriel
Winner wild-card D at Apple Valley
Winner wild-card E at San Gorgonio
Winner wild-card F at Norwalk
Ganesha at #4 Century
Winner wild-card G at #3 Chaffey
Downey at Northview
Winner wild-card H at Ontario Christian
Winner wild-card I at Nogales
Winner wild-card J at Citrus Hill
Winner wild-card K at Edgewood
Winner wild-card L at Orange
Le Lycee at #2 El Rancho
Notes:
Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Nov.
8, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 12 at
Claremont Club.
