High school baseball: Southern Section playoff pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

DIVISION 1

First Round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

El Dorado at Corona; Mater Dei at Damien; Garden Grove Pacifica at Aquinas; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Aquinas; Corona Santiago at Huntington Beach; Villa Park at Bishop Amat; Gahr at Fullerton; Santa Margarita at Tesoro; Sierra Canyon at Orange Lutheran; Millikan at Vista Murrieta; South Hills at Foothill; Oaks Christian at La Mirada; West Ranch at San Dimas; Calabasas at Cypress; JSerra at Bonita; Norco at Harvard-Westlake.

DIVISION 2

First Round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Mira Costa at Westlake; Yucaipa at West Torrance; Yorba Linda at Ocean View; Long Beach Poly at Arcadia; Simi valley at Hart; Newport Harbor at Capistrano Valley Christian; San Marcos at Palos Verdes; Woodbridge at Arlington; Royal at Maranatha; Ayala at La Serna; Temecula Valley at Anaheim Canyon; Charter Oak at Quartz Hill; Valencia at Aliso Niguel; Moorpark at Crescenta Valley; Warren at Citrus Valley; Crean Lutheran at Paloma Valley.

DIVISION 3

First Round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Lakewood at Corona Centennial; Tahquitz at Arrowhead Christian; South Torrance at Northwood; El Modena at Dana Hills; Trabuco Hills at Fountain Valley; El Segundo at Long Beach Wilson; Burbank at Corona del Mar; St. John Bosco at Grace Brethren; Chaparral at Chaminade; Mission Viejo at Santa Barbara; La Salle at El Rancho; Los ALamitos at Walnut; Redlands East Valley at La Habra; Temescal Canyon at Beckman; Newbury Park at Flintridge Prep; Linfield Christian at Summit.

DIVISION 4

First Round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Camarillo; Murrieta Valley at Elsinore; Hesperia Christian at Cerritos; Apple Valley at Los Osos; Barstow at Oak Hills; Citrus Hill at San Marino; Eastvale Roosevelt at Don Lugo; Castaic at Culver City; Tustin at Estancia; Palm Desert at Valley View; Rio Mesa at Highland; Ontario Christian at Burbank Burroughs; Heritage at La Quinta; Paraclete at Sultana; St. Francis at Windward; Cajon at San Juan Hills.

DIVISION 5

First Round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Santa Monica at Nogales; Murrieta Mesa at Ganesha; Pasadena Marshall at Adelanto; Trinity Classical Academy, bye; Riverside Prep, bye; Segerstrom at South Pasadena; Whittier Christian at St. Anthony; Oxnard Pacifica at Santa Paula; Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Saugus; Monrovia at Pasadena Poly; Anaheim at Lakeside; Chino at Ramona; Liberty, bye; Katella at Montebello; Hemet at Bloomington; Chino Hills at Bellflower.

DIVISION 6

First Round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Garden Grove at Costa Mesa; West Covina at Los Amigos; Irvine University at Brentwood; Milken Community at Village Christian; Diamond Bar at Savanna; Lancaster at St. Paul; de Toledo at Alhambra; Hillcrest at Grand Terrace; Schurr at Century; Salesian at Arroyo; St. Bonaventure at Mayfair; Orange Vista at Rancho Mirage; Santa Fe at Garey; Viewpoint at Excelsior Charter; Colton at Rialto; Carpinteria at Colony.

DIVISION 7

Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

A-Downey Calvary Chapel at Littlerock

First Round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Thacher at Buena Park; St. Bernard at Hueneme; Rancho Christian at Vasquez; Miller at Banning; Paramount at South El Monte; Artesia at Eisenhower; Mary Star at Foothill Tech; Temecula Prep at Oakwood; Wild-card A at Wildomar Cornerstone Christian; Santa Ana at Cantwell Sacred Heart; Desert Christian at Sierra Vista; Channel Islands at Leuzinger; Carter at Jurupa Valley; Chaffey at Nuview Bridge; Indio at Silverado; Western Christian at Oxford Academy.

DIVISION 8

Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

A-Academic Excellence at Crossroads Christian; B-Mountain View at Animo Leadership; C-Bolsa Grande at Rio Honda Prep; D-Yucca Valley at Lennox Academy; E-Webb at Edgewood; F-Santa Clarita Christian at Shalhevet (Wed., 3:15 p.m.); G-Hawthorne at Santa Rosa Academy.

First Round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Wild-card A at Orange Country Pacifica Christian; Wild-card B at United Christian Academy; Redlands Adventist Academy at San Jacinto Valley; Wild-card C at New Roads; Cobalt at Coachella Valley; Don Bosco Tech at Gorman Charter; Noli Indian at San Bernardino; Calvary Baptist at Arroyo Valley; Wild-card D at Santa Maria Valley Christian; Beverly Hills at Environmental Charter; Wild-card E at Palm Valley; Wild-card F at Loma Linda Academy; Cal Lutheran at Rolling Hills Prep; Cate at Academy of Careers & Exploration; Wild-card G at Azusa.

Note: Second Round (all divisions), Tuesday, May 7, 3:15, p.m.; Quarterfinals (all divisions), Friday, May 10, 3:15 p.m.; Semifinals (all divisions), Tuesday, May 14, 3:15 p.m.; Finals, Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.