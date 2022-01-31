Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Sunday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS

Ayala 70, Claremont 47

Bishop Montgomery 74, Cathedral 58

Eisenhower 75, Bloomington 32

Fullerton 47, Sunny Hills 39

Golden Valley 69, Castaic 62

Whitney 50, Glenn 38

GIRLS

Bishop Montgomery 90, Gardena Serra 49

Etiwanda 74, Bonita Vista 40

Holy Martyrs 59, Milken 55

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 74, Marymount 18

Sunny Hills 59, Fullerton 13

West Ranch 69, Golden Valley 43

