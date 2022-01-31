High school basketball: Sunday’s scores
BOYS
Ayala 70, Claremont 47
Bishop Montgomery 74, Cathedral 58
Eisenhower 75, Bloomington 32
Fullerton 47, Sunny Hills 39
Golden Valley 69, Castaic 62
Whitney 50, Glenn 38
GIRLS
Bishop Montgomery 90, Gardena Serra 49
Etiwanda 74, Bonita Vista 40
Holy Martyrs 59, Milken 55
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 74, Marymount 18
Sunny Hills 59, Fullerton 13
West Ranch 69, Golden Valley 43
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.