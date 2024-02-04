Advertisement
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

By Steve Galluzzo
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Saturday:

BOYS

Paraclete 71, Rosamond 49

Pilibos 61, Holy Martyrs 45

Providence 77, Valencia 70

Rancho Christian 64, Mission Bay 60

Summit Shasta 81, Pinewood 69

University City 83, Norco 74

GIRLS

Esperanza 58, Caruthers 57

La Salle 6o, Ramona Convent 23

Mesrobian 48, Blair 37

Pinewood 79, Richmond Salesian 39

Rancho Christian 75, Bishop’s 39

YULA 69, Milken 57

