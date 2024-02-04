Saturday’s high school basketball scores
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Saturday:
BOYS
Paraclete 71, Rosamond 49
Pilibos 61, Holy Martyrs 45
Providence 77, Valencia 70
Rancho Christian 64, Mission Bay 60
Summit Shasta 81, Pinewood 69
University City 83, Norco 74
GIRLS
Esperanza 58, Caruthers 57
La Salle 6o, Ramona Convent 23
Mesrobian 48, Blair 37
Pinewood 79, Richmond Salesian 39
Rancho Christian 75, Bishop’s 39
YULA 69, Milken 57
