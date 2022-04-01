Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores

BASEBALL

Agoura 3, Thousand Oaks 2

Anaheim 8, Savanna 0

Animo Leadership 11, Shalhevet 1

Aquinas 7, Arrowhead Christian 4

Barstow 13, Granite Hills 4

Bell 2, Legacy 1

Carson 3, San Pedro 1

Chino 5, Montclair 1

Citrus Hill 13, Perris 0

Diamond Bar 3, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

Don Lugo 5, Baldwin Park 0

Glendale 6, Muir 4

Grand Terrace 13, Fontana 0

Great Oak 4, Kaiser 1

Harbor Teacher 19, Sun Valley Magnet 0

Jurupa Valley 14, San Bernardino 4

La Quinta 10, Rancho Mirage 0

Linfield Christian 5, Western Christian 0

Magnolia 5, Western 3

Montebello 7, Los Altos 6

Moreno Valley 5, Canyon Springs 1

Narbonne 6, Wilmington Banning 2

Newbury Park 11, Westlake 5

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 6, Tarbut V’Torah 5

Norco 8, Riverside Poly 3

Ocean View 18, Godinez 0

Ontario Christian 7, Temple City 0

Orange 17, Saddleback 1

Palm Springs 5, Xavier Prep 4

Paloma Valley 13, Hillcrest 2

Rancho Christian 11, Cornerstone Christian 6

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Los Osos 6

Rialto 5, Carter 1

Rim of the World 4, Bloomington 3

Santa Ana 8, Costa Mesa 6

South Hills 6, Walnut 2

Tahquitz 12, San Jacinto 1

Tesoro 6, El Toro 3

Torres 11, Elizabeth 0

Trinity Classical 6, St. Monica Academy 0

United Christian 11, Anza Hamilton 1

Vasquez 8, Lancaster Desert Christian 4

Villa Park 3, Anaheim Canyon 2

Vista Murrieta 4, Charter Oak 3

West Valley 4, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

Woodbridge 3, Portola 2

Yorba Linda 3, California 2

SOFTBALL

Agoura 11, Calabasas 1

Anza Hamilton 19, United Christian 2

Aquinas 11, Arrowhead Christian 1

Avalon 15, Webb 0

Barstow 4, Granite Hills 1

Beckman 17, Irvine University 1

Bishop Diego 2, Foothill Tech 1

Burbank 13, Hoover 1

California 13, Santa Fe 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 14, Samueli 0

Century 11, Santa Ana Valley 1

Cobalt 17, University Prep 10

Compton Early College 11, Dominguez 10

Diamond Bar 13, Walnut 4

Eastvale Roosevelt 11, Bishop Amat 3

El Modena 7, Mater Dei 5

El Segundo 8, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 0

El Toro 7, San Clemente 1

Fairfax 3, Immaculate Heart 1

Fillmore 12, Nordhoff 1

Fountain Valley 18, Corona del Mar 2

Garfield 18, Huntington Park 4

Glendale 11, Pasadena 7

Grand Terrace 12, Chino Hills 4

Hillcrest 21, Ontario Christian 3

Immanuel Christian 8, Hesperia Christian 5

Kaiser 4, Jurupa Hills 0

King/Drew 14, Fremont 0

La Habra 9, Fullerton 1

La Palma Kennedy 1, Rosary 0

Lakewood 5, Long Beach Wilson 4

Loara 17, Bolsa Grande 11

Los Angeles Roosevelt 7, South Gate 6

Marina 6, Cypress 2

Mayfair 12, Bellflower 2

Miller 20, Rubidoux 3

Mission Viejo 8, Dana Hills 2

Mountain View St. Francis 8, Millikan 0

Newbury Park 5, Thousand Oaks 4

Northridge 13, Valley Arts/Sciences 6

Port of Los Angeles 12, Locke 0

Quartz Hill 21, Knight 6

Ramona Convent 11, Bishop Conaty 0

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Los Osos 0

Rim of the World 12, Arroyo Valley 2

Rosemead 12, Edgewood 10

San Jacinto 17, Liberty 1

San Jacinto Valley Academy 17, Nuview Bridge 2

San Pedro 17, Bishop Montgomery 1

Schurr 6, Nogales 3

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, Alemany 1

Smidt Tech 13, Sun Valley Magnet 0

Southlands Christian 6, Downey Calvary Chapel 2

St. Anthony 6, Mary Star 1

St. Monica 5, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 2

St. Paul 12, St. Joseph 1

Sunny Hills 17, Buena Park 7

Tahquitz 21, Perris 4

Tesoro 6, Trabuco Hills 1

Venice 19, Los Angeles CES 0

Warren 11, Lynwood 0

West Adams 15, Manual Arts 2

West Ranch 6, Canyon Country Canyon 1

Westminster La Quinta 11, Los Amigos 0

Whittier Christian 4, Heritage Christian 0

Yucaipa 12, Upland 6

