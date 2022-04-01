High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores
BASEBALL
Agoura 3, Thousand Oaks 2
Anaheim 8, Savanna 0
Animo Leadership 11, Shalhevet 1
Aquinas 7, Arrowhead Christian 4
Barstow 13, Granite Hills 4
Bell 2, Legacy 1
Carson 3, San Pedro 1
Chino 5, Montclair 1
Citrus Hill 13, Perris 0
Diamond Bar 3, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Don Lugo 5, Baldwin Park 0
Glendale 6, Muir 4
Grand Terrace 13, Fontana 0
Great Oak 4, Kaiser 1
Harbor Teacher 19, Sun Valley Magnet 0
Jurupa Valley 14, San Bernardino 4
La Quinta 10, Rancho Mirage 0
Linfield Christian 5, Western Christian 0
Magnolia 5, Western 3
Montebello 7, Los Altos 6
Moreno Valley 5, Canyon Springs 1
Narbonne 6, Wilmington Banning 2
Newbury Park 11, Westlake 5
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 6, Tarbut V’Torah 5
Norco 8, Riverside Poly 3
Ocean View 18, Godinez 0
Ontario Christian 7, Temple City 0
Orange 17, Saddleback 1
Palm Springs 5, Xavier Prep 4
Paloma Valley 13, Hillcrest 2
Rancho Christian 11, Cornerstone Christian 6
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Los Osos 6
Rialto 5, Carter 1
Rim of the World 4, Bloomington 3
Santa Ana 8, Costa Mesa 6
South Hills 6, Walnut 2
Tahquitz 12, San Jacinto 1
Tesoro 6, El Toro 3
Torres 11, Elizabeth 0
Trinity Classical 6, St. Monica Academy 0
United Christian 11, Anza Hamilton 1
Vasquez 8, Lancaster Desert Christian 4
Villa Park 3, Anaheim Canyon 2
Vista Murrieta 4, Charter Oak 3
West Valley 4, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
Woodbridge 3, Portola 2
Yorba Linda 3, California 2
SOFTBALL
Agoura 11, Calabasas 1
Anza Hamilton 19, United Christian 2
Aquinas 11, Arrowhead Christian 1
Avalon 15, Webb 0
Barstow 4, Granite Hills 1
Beckman 17, Irvine University 1
Bishop Diego 2, Foothill Tech 1
Burbank 13, Hoover 1
California 13, Santa Fe 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 14, Samueli 0
Century 11, Santa Ana Valley 1
Cobalt 17, University Prep 10
Compton Early College 11, Dominguez 10
Diamond Bar 13, Walnut 4
Eastvale Roosevelt 11, Bishop Amat 3
El Modena 7, Mater Dei 5
El Segundo 8, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 0
El Toro 7, San Clemente 1
Fairfax 3, Immaculate Heart 1
Fillmore 12, Nordhoff 1
Fountain Valley 18, Corona del Mar 2
Garfield 18, Huntington Park 4
Glendale 11, Pasadena 7
Grand Terrace 12, Chino Hills 4
Hillcrest 21, Ontario Christian 3
Immanuel Christian 8, Hesperia Christian 5
Kaiser 4, Jurupa Hills 0
King/Drew 14, Fremont 0
La Habra 9, Fullerton 1
La Palma Kennedy 1, Rosary 0
Lakewood 5, Long Beach Wilson 4
Loara 17, Bolsa Grande 11
Los Angeles Roosevelt 7, South Gate 6
Marina 6, Cypress 2
Mayfair 12, Bellflower 2
Miller 20, Rubidoux 3
Mission Viejo 8, Dana Hills 2
Mountain View St. Francis 8, Millikan 0
Newbury Park 5, Thousand Oaks 4
Northridge 13, Valley Arts/Sciences 6
Port of Los Angeles 12, Locke 0
Quartz Hill 21, Knight 6
Ramona Convent 11, Bishop Conaty 0
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Los Osos 0
Rim of the World 12, Arroyo Valley 2
Rosemead 12, Edgewood 10
San Jacinto 17, Liberty 1
San Jacinto Valley Academy 17, Nuview Bridge 2
San Pedro 17, Bishop Montgomery 1
Schurr 6, Nogales 3
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, Alemany 1
Smidt Tech 13, Sun Valley Magnet 0
Southlands Christian 6, Downey Calvary Chapel 2
St. Anthony 6, Mary Star 1
St. Monica 5, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 2
St. Paul 12, St. Joseph 1
Sunny Hills 17, Buena Park 7
Tahquitz 21, Perris 4
Tesoro 6, Trabuco Hills 1
Venice 19, Los Angeles CES 0
Warren 11, Lynwood 0
West Adams 15, Manual Arts 2
West Ranch 6, Canyon Country Canyon 1
Westminster La Quinta 11, Los Amigos 0
Whittier Christian 4, Heritage Christian 0
Yucaipa 12, Upland 6
