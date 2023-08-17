Friday Night Live: Brady Smigiel talks about sophomore season expectations
Newbury Park High School quarterback Brady Smigiel talks about the upcoming season.
A new season of “Friday Night Live” kicks off with The Times’ Eric Sondheimer and Los Angeles-area sports broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom talking to Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel about his much-anticipated sophomore season.
Smigiel has more than 20 college scholarship offers after passing for nearly 3,500 yards and 46 touchdowns as a freshman for the Panthers.
“My biggest goal this year was just to get faster and stronger,” said Smigiel about his 2023 priorities. “I’m trying to protect myself a little better. Being able to evade guys and being able to put on some weight to protect my body.”
Smigiel is aiming to be smarter with the football after throwing 11 interceptions last year. He is confident he can cut down on the mistakes and be more efficient.
“I was very greedy last year. I had a really good receiving corps last year, so we were doing a lot of deep throws,” Smigiel said. “Just being able to get to my third or fourth progression or throwing the ball away is a goal I’ve been working on this year.”
In addition to Smigiel, Sondheimer and Rosenbloom discuss Friday’s showdown between Mater Dei and Corona Centennial.
