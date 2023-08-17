Advertisement
High School Sports

Friday Night Live: Brady Smigiel talks about sophomore season expectations

VIDEO | 06:49
Brady Smigiel talks about sophomore season expectations

Newbury Park High School quarterback Brady Smigiel talks about the upcoming season.

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A new season of “Friday Night Live” kicks off with The Times’ Eric Sondheimer and Los Angeles-area sports broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom talking to Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel about his much-anticipated sophomore season.

Smigiel has more than 20 college scholarship offers after passing for nearly 3,500 yards and 46 touchdowns as a freshman for the Panthers.

“My biggest goal this year was just to get faster and stronger,” said Smigiel about his 2023 priorities. “I’m trying to protect myself a little better. Being able to evade guys and being able to put on some weight to protect my body.”

Advertisement
Junior quarterback Husan Longstreet of Corona Centennial.

High School Sports

Who can challenge the Big Three? Prep football storylines to follow in the Southland

Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Centennial are the Big Three in Southland prep football. Here’s who might challenge them, and other storylines for 2023.

Aug. 16, 2023

Smigiel is aiming to be smarter with the football after throwing 11 interceptions last year. He is confident he can cut down on the mistakes and be more efficient.

“I was very greedy last year. I had a really good receiving corps last year, so we were doing a lot of deep throws,” Smigiel said. “Just being able to get to my third or fourth progression or throwing the ball away is a goal I’ve been working on this year.”

In addition to Smigiel, Sondheimer and Rosenbloom discuss Friday’s showdown between Mater Dei and Corona Centennial.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement