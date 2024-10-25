Advertisement
Dodgers

Photos: Dodgers, Yankees, Shohei Ohtani, and Aaron Judge in the starriest World Series in decades

Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman celebrates with teammates.
Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Wally SkalijGina Ferazzi and Allen J. Schaben
Share via

The Dodgers and New York Yankees will play Major League Baseball’s starriest World Series in decades.

This figures to be the first World Series featuring five MVPs: the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Ohtani and Judge are the likely MVPs this year, marking the first Series to feature both since in 2012. This will be the first Series with a pair of 50-home run hitters in Judge and Ohtani.

This is just the fifth World Series since the wild card era started in 1995 involving the teams with the best records in each league.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman hits a grand slam in the tenth inning.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman hits a grand slam in the 10th inning to give the Dodgers a Game 1 win in the World Series against the Yankees.

Dodgers teammates congratulate shortstop Mookie Betts after a sacrifice fly brought in the tying run.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers teammates congratulate shortstop Mookie Betts after a sacrifice fly brought in the tying run.

Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman, left, celebrates with teammate Shohei Ohtani.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman, left, celebrates with teammate Shohei Ohtani, after Ohtani scored the tying run in the eighth inning.

Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández, right, reacts after scoring in the fifth inning.
Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández, right, reacts after scoring in the fifth inning.

Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández, right, reacts after scoring in the fifth inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman makes a diving save to prevent a run from scoring in the sixth inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman makes a diving save to prevent a run from scoring in the sixth inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani doubles off the wall in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the World Series.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani doubles off the wall in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.

New York Yankees first base Anthony Rizzo makes an over the shoulder catch in the fourth inning.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo makes an over-the-shoulder catch in the fourth inning.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is tagged out by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is tagged out by Dodgers catcher Will Smith after striking out in the third inning.

Fernando Valenzuela's wife, Linda, center, is comforted by family during a moment of silence before the game.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Fernando Valenzuela’s wife, Linda, center, is comforted by family during a moment of silence before the game.

Gonzalo Gonzalez wears a blue sombrero to honor late Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Gonzalo Gonzalez wears a blue sombrero to honor late Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

Dodgers fans watch as a fleet of 4 F/A-18 Hornet aircraft flyover at Dodger Stadium.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers fans watch as a fleet of four F/A-18 Hornet aircraft fly over while Brad Paisley performs the national anthem to kick off Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.

More to Read

Dodgers
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement