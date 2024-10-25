Southern California high school volleyball playoff scores and upcoming schedules

Colette Ejang and the Taft Toreadors are seeded No. 1 in the City Section Open Division girls volleyball playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Southern Section playoffs

Thursday’s Results

First Round

DIVISION 3

Royal d. Rosary Academy, 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 16-14

Torrance d. Downey, 3-1

DIVISION 4

Dos Pueblos d. Santa Fe, 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10

Sonora d. Culver City, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

Rancho Cucamonga d. San Marino, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Bishop Amat d. Xavier Prep, 3-1

El Toro d. Chadwick, 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-6, 15-10

Campbell Hall d. Lighthouse Christian, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10

Glendora d. Jurupa Valley, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

El Dorado d. San Dimas, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22

Sage Hill d. Linfield Christian, 25-20, 25-9, 21-25, 25-18

Burbank Burroughs d. Northwood, 25-15, 15-25, 17-25, 25-19, 16-14

Millikan d. Heritage Christian, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17

Santa Monica d. West Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 25-9

Hillcrest d. Santa Barbara, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9

Newbury Park d, Desert Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Glendale d. Portola, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20

DIVISION 5

Loma Linda Academy d. Villanova Prep, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-3

La Salle d. Whitney, 26-24, 25-13, 25-22

Lakewood d. Hesperia Christian, 3-0

Summit d. Kaiser, 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23

La Serna d. Camarillo, 3-2

La Habra d. Troy, 3-0

Corona d. Monrovia, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19

Faith Baptist d. Cerritos, 25-18, 15-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-11

Louisville d. Geffen Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23

Palm Desert d. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21

Valencia d. Highland, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

Moorpark d. Orange County Pacifica Christian, 25-27, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

Flintridge Prep d. Cate, 21-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-20, 17-15

Ventura d. Mayfair, 25-12, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16

St. Anthony d. Arlington, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15

Canyon Country Canyon d. Wiseburn DaVinci, 25-15, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22

DIVISION 6

South Pasadena d. Tustin, 3-1

Norwalk d. Lancaster Desert Christian, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 25-10

Western Christian d. CAMS, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 25-9

Oak Hills d. Keppel, 3-2

Pomona Catholic d. Santa Rosa Academy, 25-21, 25-17, 25-8

Costa Mesa d. Don Lugo, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24, 21-25, 15-7

Diamond Bar d. Samueli Academy, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Walnut d. San Jacinto, 3-0

Trinity Classical Academy d. San Jacinto Valley, 3-1

Segerstrom d. Grand Terrace, 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21

Liberty d. Elsinore, 3-0

Oakwood d. Claremont, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20, 25-22

St. Bonaventure d. Paramount, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21

Crossroads d. Garden Grove Pacifica, 3-0

Grace d. Gabrielino, 3-1

DIVISION 7

Paraclete d. San Jacinto Leadership Academy, 3-0

South Hills d. Alta Loma, 3-2

Firebaugh d. Beacon Hill, 3-2

Coachella Valley d. Patriot, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23

Laguna Beach d. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 25-10, 25-21, 25-11

Barstow d. San Luis Obispo Classical, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23

Ramona Convent d. Knight, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19

Apple Valley d. Chino, 3-0

Godinez d. Nordhoff, 25-13, 25-17, 25-15

Orange Vista d. Laguna Blanca, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23

Whittier d. Pasadena Marshall, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23

Schurr d. Eisenhower, 25-16, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19

Oxford Academy d. Wildwood, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25

St. Paul d. Rancho Alamitos, 3-0

Covina d. Sierra Vista, 3-0

Northview d. Acaciawood Academy, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12

DIVISION 8

Charter Oak d. Lawndale, 3-1

Westminster La Quinta d. Big Bear, 25-13, 26-24, 25-17

Katella d. Estancia, 25-15, 25-23, 14-25, 25-14

Academy of Academic Excellence d. Silver Valley, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19

Granite Hills d. Western, 3-0

Vistamar d. Muir, 25-18, 25-17, 27-25

Indio d. Edgewood, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23

Bell Gardens d. Palm Springs, 3-0

AB Miller d. Norte Vista, 3-2

Palmdale Aerospace Academy d. Riverside Notre Dame, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20

Milken d. Coastal Christian, 3-0

Cornerstone Christian d. Beverly Hills, 3-0

University Prep d. La Sierra Academy, 25-12, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18

Garden Grove d. Canyon Springs, 19-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-7

Ontario d. Buckley, 22-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-10

DIVISION 9

South El Monte d. Hueneme, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

Indian Springs d. River Springs Charter, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 17-15

Riverside North d. Valley Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 25-23

Newport Christian d. Anaheim, 3-2

AGBU d. Palm Valley, 25-5, 25-13, 25-15

Azusa d. Inglewood, 3-0

Thacher d. Rancho Verde, 3-2

Rialto d. Redlands Adventist, 3-1

Glendale Adventist d. California Lutheran, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

San Gorgonio d. Channel Islands, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18

Century d. San Gabriel Academy, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13

St. Pius X-St. Matthias d. Desert Mirage, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Downey Calvary Chapel d. Bolsa Grande, 3-0

Loara d. Holy Martyrs, 3-2

Nogales d. Ojai Valley, 3-0

Glenn d. Garden Grove Santiago, 27-29, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14

DIVISION 10

Coast Union d. Mesa Grande, 25-6, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18

Pacific Lutheran d. Victor Valley Christian, 18-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-13

Ambassador Christian d. New Covenant, 3-1

Magnolia Science d. Eastside Christian, 3-0

Ganesha d. Santa Barbara Providence, 3-1

Arroyo Valley d. Crossroads Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 28-26

Packinghouse Christian d. Legacy Prep, 3-0

Rosemead d. Waverly, 3-0

Lucerne Valley d. Animo Leadership, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9

Grove d. Calvary Baptist, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 19-25, 15-13

Compton Early College d. NOVA Academy Early College, 3-0

Cathedral City d. Mesrobian, 3-0

Victor Valley d. Malibu, 3-0

California School for the Deaf Riverside d. Desert Chapel, 25-7, 25-10, 25-8

Saturday’s schedule

(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Advertisement

Second Round

DIVISION 2

Saugus at Aliso Niguel

Ontario Christian at Santa Margarita

Newport Harbor at Palos Verdes

Oaks Christian at La Canada

Etiwanda at JSerra

Corona Centennial at South Torrance

Orange Lutheran at Thousand Oaks, 5 p.m.

Murrieta Valley at West Ranch

DIVISON 3

Upland at Royal

Bishop Montgomery at Bishop Diego, 4 p.m.

Beaumont at Marina

St. Margaret’s at Cypress, 5 p.m.

Torrance at Long Beach Poly

Chaparral at Lakewood St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Agoura at Windward

Dana Hills at Long Beach Wilson, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Sonora at Dos Pueblos

Kennedy at Rancho Cucamonga

Bishop Amat at El Toro

Glendora at Campbell Hall

Sage Hill at El Dorado

Burbank Burroughs at Millikan

Santa Monica at Hillcrest

Glendale at Newbury Park

DIVISION 5

Loma Linda Academy at La Salle

Lakewood at Summit

La Serna at La Habra

Faith Baptist at Corona

Louisville at Palm Desert

Moorpark at Valencia

Ventura at Flintridge Prep

Canyon Country Canyon at St. Anthony

DIVISION 6

South Pasadena at Norwalk

Western Christian at Sultana

Oak Hills at Pomona Catholic

Diamond Bar at Costa Mesa

Walnut at Trinity Classic Academy

Liberty at Segerstrom

St. Bonaventure at Oakwood

Grace at Crossroads

DIVISION 7

Paraclete at South Hills

Coachella Valley at Firebaugh

Laguna Beach at Barstow

Apple Valley at Ramona Convent

Godinez at Orange Vista

Schurr at Whittier

Oxford Academy at St. Paul

Covina at Northview

DIVISION 8

Charter Oak at Westminster La Quinta

Katella at Academy of Academic Excellence

Granite Hills at Vistamar

Indio at Bell Gardens

Palmdale Aerospace Academy at AB Miller

Milken at Eastside, Monday

Cornerstone Christian at University Prep

Ontario at Garden Grove

DIVISION 9

South El Monte at Indian Springs

Newport Christian at Riverside North

Azusa at AGBU

Thacher at Rialto

Glendale Adventist at San Gorgonio

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Century

Loara at Downey Calvary Chapel

Glenn at Nogales

DIVISION 10

Delphi Academy at Coast Union

Ambassador Christian at Pacific Lutheran

Ganesha at Magnolia Science

Packinghouse Christian at Arroyo Valley

Lucerne Valley at Rosemead

Compton Early College at Grove

Cathedral City at Victor Valley

California School for the Deaf Riverside at Bassett

Note: Second round of pool play in Division 1 Tues., Oct. 29; third round Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals in Divisions 2-10 Wed., Oct. 30; semifinals Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9.