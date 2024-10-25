Southern California high school volleyball playoff scores and upcoming schedules
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Southern Section playoffs
Thursday’s Results
First Round
DIVISION 3
Royal d. Rosary Academy, 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 16-14
Torrance d. Downey, 3-1
DIVISION 4
Dos Pueblos d. Santa Fe, 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10
Sonora d. Culver City, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
Rancho Cucamonga d. San Marino, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Bishop Amat d. Xavier Prep, 3-1
El Toro d. Chadwick, 16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-6, 15-10
Campbell Hall d. Lighthouse Christian, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10
Glendora d. Jurupa Valley, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
El Dorado d. San Dimas, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22
Sage Hill d. Linfield Christian, 25-20, 25-9, 21-25, 25-18
Burbank Burroughs d. Northwood, 25-15, 15-25, 17-25, 25-19, 16-14
Millikan d. Heritage Christian, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17
Santa Monica d. West Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 25-9
Hillcrest d. Santa Barbara, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9
Newbury Park d, Desert Christian Academy, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Glendale d. Portola, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20
DIVISION 5
Loma Linda Academy d. Villanova Prep, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-3
La Salle d. Whitney, 26-24, 25-13, 25-22
Lakewood d. Hesperia Christian, 3-0
Summit d. Kaiser, 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23
La Serna d. Camarillo, 3-2
La Habra d. Troy, 3-0
Corona d. Monrovia, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19
Faith Baptist d. Cerritos, 25-18, 15-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-11
Louisville d. Geffen Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23
Palm Desert d. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
Valencia d. Highland, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Moorpark d. Orange County Pacifica Christian, 25-27, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
Flintridge Prep d. Cate, 21-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-20, 17-15
Ventura d. Mayfair, 25-12, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16
St. Anthony d. Arlington, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15
Canyon Country Canyon d. Wiseburn DaVinci, 25-15, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22
DIVISION 6
South Pasadena d. Tustin, 3-1
Norwalk d. Lancaster Desert Christian, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 25-10
Western Christian d. CAMS, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 25-9
Oak Hills d. Keppel, 3-2
Pomona Catholic d. Santa Rosa Academy, 25-21, 25-17, 25-8
Costa Mesa d. Don Lugo, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24, 21-25, 15-7
Diamond Bar d. Samueli Academy, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Walnut d. San Jacinto, 3-0
Trinity Classical Academy d. San Jacinto Valley, 3-1
Segerstrom d. Grand Terrace, 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21
Liberty d. Elsinore, 3-0
Oakwood d. Claremont, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20, 25-22
St. Bonaventure d. Paramount, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
Crossroads d. Garden Grove Pacifica, 3-0
Grace d. Gabrielino, 3-1
DIVISION 7
Paraclete d. San Jacinto Leadership Academy, 3-0
South Hills d. Alta Loma, 3-2
Firebaugh d. Beacon Hill, 3-2
Coachella Valley d. Patriot, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23
Laguna Beach d. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 25-10, 25-21, 25-11
Barstow d. San Luis Obispo Classical, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23
Ramona Convent d. Knight, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
Apple Valley d. Chino, 3-0
Godinez d. Nordhoff, 25-13, 25-17, 25-15
Orange Vista d. Laguna Blanca, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23
Whittier d. Pasadena Marshall, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23
Schurr d. Eisenhower, 25-16, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19
Oxford Academy d. Wildwood, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25
St. Paul d. Rancho Alamitos, 3-0
Covina d. Sierra Vista, 3-0
Northview d. Acaciawood Academy, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12
DIVISION 8
Charter Oak d. Lawndale, 3-1
Westminster La Quinta d. Big Bear, 25-13, 26-24, 25-17
Katella d. Estancia, 25-15, 25-23, 14-25, 25-14
Academy of Academic Excellence d. Silver Valley, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19
Granite Hills d. Western, 3-0
Vistamar d. Muir, 25-18, 25-17, 27-25
Indio d. Edgewood, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23
Bell Gardens d. Palm Springs, 3-0
AB Miller d. Norte Vista, 3-2
Palmdale Aerospace Academy d. Riverside Notre Dame, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20
Milken d. Coastal Christian, 3-0
Cornerstone Christian d. Beverly Hills, 3-0
University Prep d. La Sierra Academy, 25-12, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18
Garden Grove d. Canyon Springs, 19-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-7
Ontario d. Buckley, 22-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-10
DIVISION 9
South El Monte d. Hueneme, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16
Indian Springs d. River Springs Charter, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 17-15
Riverside North d. Valley Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 25-23
Newport Christian d. Anaheim, 3-2
AGBU d. Palm Valley, 25-5, 25-13, 25-15
Azusa d. Inglewood, 3-0
Thacher d. Rancho Verde, 3-2
Rialto d. Redlands Adventist, 3-1
Glendale Adventist d. California Lutheran, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
San Gorgonio d. Channel Islands, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18
Century d. San Gabriel Academy, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13
St. Pius X-St. Matthias d. Desert Mirage, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Downey Calvary Chapel d. Bolsa Grande, 3-0
Loara d. Holy Martyrs, 3-2
Nogales d. Ojai Valley, 3-0
Glenn d. Garden Grove Santiago, 27-29, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
DIVISION 10
Coast Union d. Mesa Grande, 25-6, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18
Pacific Lutheran d. Victor Valley Christian, 18-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-13
Ambassador Christian d. New Covenant, 3-1
Magnolia Science d. Eastside Christian, 3-0
Ganesha d. Santa Barbara Providence, 3-1
Arroyo Valley d. Crossroads Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 28-26
Packinghouse Christian d. Legacy Prep, 3-0
Rosemead d. Waverly, 3-0
Lucerne Valley d. Animo Leadership, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9
Grove d. Calvary Baptist, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 19-25, 15-13
Compton Early College d. NOVA Academy Early College, 3-0
Cathedral City d. Mesrobian, 3-0
Victor Valley d. Malibu, 3-0
California School for the Deaf Riverside d. Desert Chapel, 25-7, 25-10, 25-8
Saturday’s schedule
(Games at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Second Round
DIVISION 2
Saugus at Aliso Niguel
Ontario Christian at Santa Margarita
Newport Harbor at Palos Verdes
Oaks Christian at La Canada
Etiwanda at JSerra
Corona Centennial at South Torrance
Orange Lutheran at Thousand Oaks, 5 p.m.
Murrieta Valley at West Ranch
DIVISON 3
Upland at Royal
Bishop Montgomery at Bishop Diego, 4 p.m.
Beaumont at Marina
St. Margaret’s at Cypress, 5 p.m.
Torrance at Long Beach Poly
Chaparral at Lakewood St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Agoura at Windward
Dana Hills at Long Beach Wilson, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Sonora at Dos Pueblos
Kennedy at Rancho Cucamonga
Bishop Amat at El Toro
Glendora at Campbell Hall
Sage Hill at El Dorado
Burbank Burroughs at Millikan
Santa Monica at Hillcrest
Glendale at Newbury Park
DIVISION 5
Loma Linda Academy at La Salle
Lakewood at Summit
La Serna at La Habra
Faith Baptist at Corona
Louisville at Palm Desert
Moorpark at Valencia
Ventura at Flintridge Prep
Canyon Country Canyon at St. Anthony
DIVISION 6
South Pasadena at Norwalk
Western Christian at Sultana
Oak Hills at Pomona Catholic
Diamond Bar at Costa Mesa
Walnut at Trinity Classic Academy
Liberty at Segerstrom
St. Bonaventure at Oakwood
Grace at Crossroads
DIVISION 7
Paraclete at South Hills
Coachella Valley at Firebaugh
Laguna Beach at Barstow
Apple Valley at Ramona Convent
Godinez at Orange Vista
Schurr at Whittier
Oxford Academy at St. Paul
Covina at Northview
DIVISION 8
Charter Oak at Westminster La Quinta
Katella at Academy of Academic Excellence
Granite Hills at Vistamar
Indio at Bell Gardens
Palmdale Aerospace Academy at AB Miller
Milken at Eastside, Monday
Cornerstone Christian at University Prep
Ontario at Garden Grove
DIVISION 9
South El Monte at Indian Springs
Newport Christian at Riverside North
Azusa at AGBU
Thacher at Rialto
Glendale Adventist at San Gorgonio
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Century
Loara at Downey Calvary Chapel
Glenn at Nogales
DIVISION 10
Delphi Academy at Coast Union
Ambassador Christian at Pacific Lutheran
Ganesha at Magnolia Science
Packinghouse Christian at Arroyo Valley
Lucerne Valley at Rosemead
Compton Early College at Grove
Cathedral City at Victor Valley
California School for the Deaf Riverside at Bassett
Note: Second round of pool play in Division 1 Tues., Oct. 29; third round Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals in Divisions 2-10 Wed., Oct. 30; semifinals Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9.
