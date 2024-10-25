How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 9:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game
1. MATER DEI (8-0); def. St. John Bosco, 59-14; vs. Orange Lutheran at Santa Ana Stadium, Nov. 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); lost to Mater Dei, 59-14; vs. JSerra, Nov. 1
3. MISSION VIEJO (9-0); def. Edison, 49-24; vs. Los Alamitos, Nov. 1
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-2); def. Servite, 38-0; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Nov. 1
5. SERVITE (6-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 38-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Nov. 1
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-2); def. Norco, 60-21; at Chaparral, Nov. 1
7. JSERRA (6-3); def. Santa Margarita, 35-33; at St. John Bosco, Nov. 1
8. SIERRA CANYON (6-3); def. Loyola, 45-0; at Gardena Serra, Nov. 1
9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-6); lost to JSerra, 35-33; vs. Servite at Trabuco Hills, Nov. 1
10. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-2); def. Camarillo, 50-0; vs. Simi Valley, Nov. 1
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 57-55K; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Nov. 1
12. GARDENA SERRA (7-2); def. Bishop Amat, 52-21; vs. Sierra Canyon, Nov. 1
13. INGLEWOOD (8-0); def. Palos Verdes, 37-3; at Culver City, Nov. 1
14. CHAPARRAL (7-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 49-0; vs. Corona Centennial, Nov. 1
15. OAK HILLS (9-0); def. Sultana, 58-0; at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Nov. 1
16. NEWBURY PARK (9-0); def. Thousand Oaks, 38-0; at Rio Mesa, Nov. 1
17. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-1); def. Villa Park, 42-10; at Tesoro, Nov. 1
18. EDISON (6-3); lost to Mission Viejo, 49-24; at San Clemente, Nov. 1
19. SIMI VALLEY (7-1); lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 28-0; at Oaks Christian, Nov. 1
20. SAN CLEMENTE (4-5); lost to Los Alamitos, 28-27; vs. Edison, Nov. 1
21. DOWNEY (8-1); def. Warren, 27-7; vs. Mayfair, Nov. 1
22. LEUZINGER (7-2); def. Mira Costa, 21-13; vs. Lawndale, Nov. 1
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-3); lost to Chino Hills, 31-21; vs. Damien, Nov. 1
24. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (8-2); def. Compton, 51-0; Southern Section playoffs, TBD
25. DAMIEN (7-2); def. Ayala, 38-7; at Rancho Cucamonga, Nov. 1
