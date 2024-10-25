How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-3); lost to Chino Hills, 31-21; vs. Damien, Nov. 1

20. SAN CLEMENTE (4-5); lost to Los Alamitos, 28-27; vs. Edison, Nov. 1

19. SIMI VALLEY (7-1); lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 28-0; at Oaks Christian, Nov. 1

18. EDISON (6-3); lost to Mission Viejo, 49-24; at San Clemente, Nov. 1

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-6); lost to JSerra, 35-33; vs. Servite at Trabuco Hills, Nov. 1

5. SERVITE (6-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 38-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Nov. 1

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-2); def. Servite, 38-0; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Nov. 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); lost to Mater Dei, 59-14; vs. JSerra, Nov. 1

1. MATER DEI (8-0); def. St. John Bosco, 59-14; vs. Orange Lutheran at Santa Ana Stadium, Nov. 1

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 9:

