Lakers wipe out 22-point deficit to defeat the Suns

Lakers forward LeBron James posts up against Suns forward Royce O’Neale during the first half Friday.

Fans stood and roared with excitement during the third quarter Friday like they just saw LeBron James throw the ball through the basket with rim-shaking force or like they saw Anthony Davis reject a Suns dunk attempt.

Neither actually happened.

The multi-taskers in the building just saw Freddie Freeman’s perfect left-handed swing send a baseball over the Dodger Stadium wall, the World Series Game 1 result getting Crypto.com Arena as loud as it had been all night.

Then, it was the Lakers turn to ignite that excitement.

Advertisement

Like he did in the season opener, Davis played like the best player on the court, the fans chanting “MVP” for him in the fourth quarter like he just took Nestor Cortes deep.

Davis dominated the Suns, outpacing Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, helping his team come back from 22 points down in a 123-116 win.

It’s first time the Lakers have opened the season with consecutive wins since the 2010-11 season.

Advertisement

Davis scored 36 points after scoring 35 in the opener against the Timberwolves, back-to-back dominant games against two of the Western Conference favorites.

Unlike the opener, the Lakers gave Davis air support from the outside, making 14 of 27 shots from three, including 13 for 22 after the first quarter. They withstood the Suns hot shooting early to begin their climb back into the game starting late in the second.

Davis’ blocked shot just before halftime gave the team some momentum into the third quarter when James and Reaves got hot from deep and opened the inside for Davis.

Advertisement

James helped seal the game late with two assists — one to Gabe Vincent for a layup and one to Rui Hachimura for a three — to get the crowd to again pop.

The Lakers host the Kings on Saturday night.

Unlike the Dodgers, three more wins won’t get the job done. But as far as starts go, it’d be hard to ask for more.