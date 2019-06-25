Alemany's latest top guard, Brandon Whitney, scores 39 points

There have been so many top guards at Alemany High in recent years that it’s quite an achievement to be mentioned in the same breath with the likes of Max Guercy, Marqueze Coleman, Brandon Boyd, Shac Dawkins, Brandon Davis and DJ McDonald.
Asked if senior Brandon Whitney belongs on the list, Alemany coach Tray Meeks said, “Absolutely.”
Whitney gave a sneak peek of what he’s capable of on Monday in an opening game of the Fairfax summer tournament. He scored 39 points in Alemany’s 64-62 overtime win over Santa Monica. The Warriors were down 11-1 to start the game. Then Whitney took over, whether scoring or setting up teammates for baskets.
“I’ll do what I have to do to win,” he said.
He’s the latest from a long list of guards to be standouts in the Mission League. He’s played against the likes of Brandon Williams of Crespi, Keith Higgins and Kenneth Simpson Jr. of Chaminade, Johnny Juzang of Harvard-Westlake, Andre Henry of St. Francis and Julian Rishwain of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
At Alemany, he learned from Davis and McDonald when he was a freshman.
“They taught me to be a leader,” he said.
Meeks is convinced Whitney will receive the respect the others have earned.
“He’s the next one up,” Meeks said. “They all root for him and encourage him.”
Alemany will play Brentwood in a second-round game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Colby Bell scored 20 points for Santa Monica in defeat.
Lynwood defeated Loyola 70-68 in another opener. Christian Johnson, a transfer from View Park Prep, scored 14 points and contributed a decisive steal that led to a game-winning basket by Darius McLain, a transfer from Narbonne. Jaren Johnson led Lynwood with 17 points. Grant Roquemore had 16 points for Loyola.
Games on Tuesday: Beverly Hills vs. Dorsey, 4:30 p.m.; Rolling Hills Prep vs. La Canada, 6 p.m.; St. Francis vs. Washington Prep, 7:30 p.m.