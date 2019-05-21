High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Thursday at USC
#3 Palisades vs. #2 El Camino Real, 4 p.m.
#8 Birmingham vs. #4 Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
Note: Championship, May 25, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Wednesday at USC
#5 Bell vs. #1 Narbonne, 4 p.m.
#3 Wilmington Banning vs. #2 Los Angeles Marshall, 7 p.m.
Notes: Championship, May 25, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
South Gate 2, Los Angeles Wilson 1
South East 8, Lincoln 1
Valley Arts/Sciences 12, Locke 1
Torres 3, Sotomayor 1
Semifinals, May 29, 3 p.m.
#4 South East at #1 South Gate
#3 Valley Arts/Sciences at #2 Torres
Notes: Championship, June 1, 7 p.m. at USC.
DIVISION III
First round, Monday
Triumph 8, Fulton 3
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 CALS Early College at #1 Maywood CES
#12 Lakeview at #4 Triumph
#6 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Vaughn
#10 Legacy at #2 Port of Los Angeles
Notes: Semifinals, May 29, 3 p.m. Championship, June 1, 4 p.m. at USC.