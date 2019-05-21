High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Thursday at USC

#3 Palisades vs. #2 El Camino Real, 4 p.m.

#8 Birmingham vs. #4 Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

Note: Championship, May 25, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Wednesday at USC

#5 Bell vs. #1 Narbonne, 4 p.m.

#3 Wilmington Banning vs. #2 Los Angeles Marshall, 7 p.m.

Notes: Championship, May 25, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

South Gate 2, Los Angeles Wilson 1

South East 8, Lincoln 1

Valley Arts/Sciences 12, Locke 1

Torres 3, Sotomayor 1

Semifinals, May 29, 3 p.m.

#4 South East at #1 South Gate

#3 Valley Arts/Sciences at #2 Torres

Notes: Championship, June 1, 7 p.m. at USC.

DIVISION III

First round, Monday

Triumph 8, Fulton 3

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 CALS Early College at #1 Maywood CES

#12 Lakeview at #4 Triumph

#6 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Vaughn

#10 Legacy at #2 Port of Los Angeles

Notes: Semifinals, May 29, 3 p.m. Championship, June 1, 4 p.m. at USC.