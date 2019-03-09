High school baseball roundup: Warren records 11th consecutive shutout

Warren High baseball coach Scott Pearson has the magic touch when it comes to pitching. His team has recorded 11 consecutive victories, all by shutouts.
The latest came on Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Hoover by scores of 14-0 and 10-0.
Nine different pitchers have participated in the scoreless string, led by Diego Jimenez, who has thrown 13 2/3 scoreless innings. Christian Casillas also has a streak of 13 scoreless innings.
“We do throw strikes and play very good defense,” Pearson said.
Birmingham 4, Sylmar 0: Albert Garcia allowed one hit in six innings. Massai Dorsey had two hits.
Chatsworth 7, St. Genevieve 0: Brian Barrientos threw five shutout innings.
Agoura 3, Moorpark 0: The Chargers (8-3, 5-0) continue to lead the Coast Canyon League after a standout pitching performance from Aedan Cunningham, who struck out three, walked one and allowed three hits.
Simi Valley 7, Oak Park 0: Justin Campbell had three hits and three RBIs.
Quartz Hill 4, Burroughs 2: Nathan Hernandez went three for three with two RBIs for Quartz Hill.
Great Oak 9-6, Norco 1-3: Zach Arnold homered to lead Great Oak in the first game. In the second game, Arnold added three more hits.
Tesoro 8-8, Marina 6-9: Tesoro scored six runs in the seventh for the victory in game one. Tyler Ramirez had three hits. In game two, Marina scored two runs in the eighth to win. Andrew Sojka had the game-winning double.
King 9, Tustin 1: Mario Madrigal went three for four with two RBIs and Gabe Briones added three hits in the victory. Bruce Meyer hit a home run.
Esperanza 3, La Habra 0: Cole Huffman struck out eight and threw a three-hit shutout.
Murrieta Valley 6, Cerritos 3: Tyler Weiner went four for four with two doubles.
Aliso Niguel 4, San Clemente 1: Evan Fitterer allowed three hits in four innings and Ethan Hoopingarner contributed two hits.
Servite 5, Gahr 1: Three Servite pitchers combined on a one-hitter. Trevor Schmidt had two RBIs.
Vista Murrieta 5, Corona Santiago 1: Anthony Tulimero, Caiden Matheny and Mikey Romero contributed two hits apiece.
Cypress 14, La Serna 1: Mike McFarland had a no-hitter going into the final inning. He’s usually Cypress’ closer.