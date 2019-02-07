For LeBron James and the Lakers, attracting talent not the gig they thought it'd be

The trade deadline has passed, Anthony Davis is still on the New Orleans Pelicans and it suddenly feels possible this LeBron-in-L.A. project goes the way of the infamous Dwight Howard and Steve Nash experiment.
LeBron James’ move to the Lakers never completely made sense from a basketball perspective. About the only reason to believe it could result in a championship was that James believed it would.
His calls for patience conveyed his confidence that his extraordinary qualities could help the franchise overcome its difficult circumstances, a part of which he articulated by stating his belief that his prime would extend well beyond that of a typical player. There was also an unspoken element, pertaining to his influence in the game and how it could be used by the Lakers to land another superstar.
Now, shortly after missing 17 games because of a strained groin, the limitations of James’ influence were revealed by his team’s failure to land Davis.
Rich Paul, the agent James shares with Davis, did everything he could over the last two weeks to force the Pelicans to trade Davis to the Lakers.
While the Pelicans weren’t expected to move Davis until the summer, the Lakers didn’t have the luxury of settling for the anticipated outcome. They had to make something happen.
Built around James, the Lakers have to move according to James’ timeline, and regardless of what James claims, his birth certificate says he is 34. The shot clock is winding down for them.
This was always destined to be a lost season for the Lakers. Even if they had acquired Davis on Thursday, trading for him would have created holes that would have made it impossible for them to compete for a championship this season. The question now is whether the latest development could affect them next season.
By landing Davis now, the Lakers could have headed into the offseason aware of what parts of their roster required reinforcement. But if they revisit a trade for Davis in the summer, they will have to simultaneously negotiate a massive deal while being mindful of the openings such a deal would create.
The Lakers could shop on the free-agent market, but there are no guarantees there. Their recent track record makes that clear.
The short-term focus has to be on making the playoffs, which won’t be a simple task. Lakers players can’t be faulted if they think James doesn’t want to play with them, as pretty much the entire roster was offered in exchange for Davis. Considering how awful they looked in a blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, rebuilding the team’s chemistry could be a monumental task for coach Luke Walton.
If James’ previous calls for patience were a reason for optimism, his words Thursday in Boston were grounds for concern.
“[There’s] nothing I need to get in this league that I don’t already have,” James told reporters. “So, everything else for me is just like icing on the cake. Even though I love the process of everything that I go through to be able to compete every single night and put teams in position to compete for championships, there’s nothing that I’m chasing or that I feel I need to end my career on.”