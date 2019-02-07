LeBron James not too worried if Lakers fail to land Anthony Davis at trade deadline

The Lakers showed a sense of urgency during their conversations with the New Orleans Pelicans, willing to offer significant assets to acquire Anthony Davis in a trade, with a keen eye toward their superstar’s age. LeBron James, who shares an agent with Davis, turned 34 in December. If the Lakers must wait until free agency to acquire Davis, it won’t be until James is 36.
A few hours before the trade deadline, James was asked if he feels a sense of urgency, given his age.
“[There’s] nothing I need to get in this league that I don’t already have,” James said. “So, everything else for me is just like icing on the cake. Even though I love the process of everything that I go through to be able to compete every single night and put teams in position to compete for championships, there’s nothing that I’m chasing or that I feel I need to end my career on.”
James has won three championships, two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s been the NBA Finals most valuable player thrice and the league MVP four times. James is also a 15-time All-Star, who will select his All-Star team Thursday in a draft being televised on TNT.
When the Lakers signed James, both he and the team spoke often about patience. The Lakers said they had a two-year plan and that by the end of next summer they would have the multiple superstars it takes to win a championship.
Davis’ trade demand offered the first opportunity to address that.
Seven trades were completed on Wednesday night, and James stayed connected to the news. He was irked when it appeared that the Dallas Mavericks had traded Harrison Barnes while he sat on their bench during a game. (Paul Pierce later said on ESPN that Barnes had been informed before the game that a trade was possible and that he had asked to be traded.)
It upset James that fans are more forgiving of teams that move on from players than they are of players who ask to be traded or leave in free agency.
“The suspense and the excitement around the trade deadline is always kind of pretty crazy,” James said. “But it’s always been like that. Sometimes things happen where guys and players and teams exchange players and sometimes it don’t happen, but the conversations and the speculation is always there every year.”