Lakers put up a fight against Warriors but fall 115-101

LeBron James admitted he didn’t feel great physically after playing 40 minutes in his first game back from a groin injury that sidelined him for five weeks. Those minutes took a toll.
James missed Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to what the Lakers called “load management.”
As they did for the first 17 games he sat out – his teammates missed him.
The Lakers lost to the Warriors, 115-101, falling to 1-2 against the defending NBA champions. The Warriors improved to 37-15 with the win and the Lakers fell to 27-26. They have gone 6-12 in the games they’ve played without James.
Klay Thompson scored 28 points, 23 of them in the first half. Stephen Curry missed his first eight shots, and then went 5-of-7 in the fourth quarter, helping the Warriors stretch their lead. Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 20 point. Rajon Rondo scored 12 points with 11 assists and eight rebonds.
The game turned midway through the third quarter.
DeMarcus Cousins drove at Kyle Kuzma put his arm down into the Lakers’ second-year forward and dunked the ball thunderously as Kuzma fell. Cousins stood over Kuzma until his teammate Andre Iguodala pulled him away and the crowd at Oracle Arena went bonkers.
Until then, the Lakers were surprisingly outplaying the Warriors. They led by 10 not long before that and were out-working the defending NBA champions for loose balls and open shots.
The energy in the building, both for the Warriors player and their fans, completely changed after Cousins’ dunk.
Cousins went on a 5-0 run by himself to cut the Lakers lead to five and from there, the Warriors took the game back.