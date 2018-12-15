Rajon Rondo cleared to resume basketball activities, JaVale McGee questionable with flu-like symptoms

Rajon Rondo saw a doctor Saturday morning in Los Angeles, who cleared him to resume basketball activities. Meanwhile, Lakers center JaVale McGee woke up with flu-like symptoms and missed the Lakers’ shootaround. He is questionable for Saturday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Rondo will not join the Lakers on this road trip but, instead, will continue working toward his return at home.

“We got a great group of interns that are at all of our practices; they just don’t travel,” Lakers Coach Luke Walton said. “So our players are comfortable with them. They always help with all the workouts. We did leave a strength coach and our physical therapist back there and then basketball stuff will be out with our intern group.”

Rondo broke the third metacarpal bone in his hand Nov. 14 in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He had surgery Nov. 15 and was given a four-to-five week timetable.

Ten days after his surgery, Rondo was already shooting with his right hand, albeit gingerly. Shortly thereafter, he was cleared to practice without contact.

Last week, Rondo experienced swelling in the hand and needed it to be drained. He saw a doctor twice in the past three days to determine his progress.

