LeBron and Bronny James made history on court. Now they may have to appear in court over alleged car crash

Lakers teammates LeBron, left, and Bronny James sit on the bench during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Hours after they became the first father-son duo to share an NBA court together, LeBron and Bronny James were sued for their alleged involvement in a 2022 car crash in the desert town of Littlerock in the Antelope Valley.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims the Lakers teammates “negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did, become involved in an accident or collision” that caused injury to the plaintiffs and damage to the vehicle they were in.

According to the complaint, plaintiffs Kiara McGillen and April Lopez were in a car on Pearblossom Highway at or near the intersection of 87th Street on Nov. 13, 2022, when the alleged incident occurred. McGillen was the driver, but the vehicle is owned by Lopez.

The Antelope Valley office of the California Highway Patrol was unable to find a report filed on that date regarding an accident at that location. The lawsuit does not indicate whether CHP was notified of the incident.

The lawsuit states that the plaintiffs “sustained personal injuries which caused and will continue to cause pain, discomfort and physical disability,” and they have “employed and will employ in the future physicians, surgeons and others for examination, treatment and care.”

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages. They are represented by the Law Offices of Larry H. Parker, which did not immediately respond to The Times. A representative for LeBron James also did not immediately respond.

In addition to LeBron and Bronny James, the lawsuit includes multiple “Does” as possible defendants.

A court hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 19, 2025.

LeBron James is in his 22nd NBA season and is the league’s all-time leading scorer. His oldest son, Bronny James, was a second-round draft pick for the Lakers this offseason.

They played together for more than two minutes Tuesday night during the Lakers’ season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Bronny missed both shots he attempted but grabbed a rebound.