NBA Fastbreak: James Harden continues to put on a show, ties career-high 61 points

James Harden matched his career high with 61 points Friday in the Houston Rockets’ 111-105 comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs. It was his 51st game of the season with 30 or more points and his eighth with at least 50.
The Rockets, who needed the victory to stay in third place in the Western Conference, trailed by six points, 100-94, with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Harden scored all of Houston’s points in a game-clinching 13-2 run, knocking down three three-pointers and a pair of contested jumpers.
“Be aggressive,” Harden said of his mindset. “We were down, so we had to make shots and get stops.”
Harden set his career high Jan. 23 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a 114-110 victory. He had 57 points Wednesday in a 126-125 loss to the Grizzlies in Memphis, the 118 points in back-to-back games a new benchmark for the reigning most valuable player. He scored 58 and 57 points in home games against the Grizzlies (112-94 win) and Brooklyn Nets (145-142 loss) on Jan. 14 and 16, respectively.
“I just knew how important this game was,” said Harden, who earlier this season had a streak of 32 consecutive games with at least 30 points, second only to Wilt Chamberlain’s 65 in 1961-62. “This was an opportunity for us to take care of our home, so I wanted to come out with some aggressiveness.”
He had 27 points in the first quarter Friday, making seven of 10 shots from the field, including three of four from three-point range, and made 10 of 12 free throws. Harden finished 19 of 34 from the field and nine of 13 from long range.
Teammate Chris Paul continues to admire Harden’s play.
“You’ve got to appreciate it,” Paul said. “What he’s doing, that ain’t easy. I don’t care who you are.”
Is there any way to stop Harden?
“Me,” said Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni. “I can sit him on the bench. That’s about it.”
There is a rivalry there
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers finally defeated the Boston Celtics this season after three earlier losses, possibly marking the beginning of a true rivalry.
After the Celtics won a Christmas Day matchup in Boston, 121-114 in overtime, Embiid downplayed the teams’ rivalry.
“We lost again. Like I said at the beginning of the season, I don’t know what a rivalry is,” Embiid said. “I think I do, but this is clear as day, this is no rivalry.”
The final game of their season series Wednesday provided plenty of fireworks, including Celtics guard Marcus Smart shoving Embiid in the back after colliding with the 7-foot center, who was setting a pick. Smart was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected. He was fined $50,000 on Friday. Embiid would finish with 37 points and a career-high 22 rebounds in the 118-115 win.
“Stuff like that gets me going, gets the crowd going,” Embiid said after the win. “Obviously, I was frustrated because it was a cheap shot. I didn't see it coming.”
The Embiid-Smart rivalry dates to their college days, when Embiid played one season at Kansas in 2013-14 while Smart was at Oklahoma State. Smart celebrated a rare Cowboys win at Kansas during the previous season with a backflip, irritating Jayhawks fans
Embiid delivered some payback with 13 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocked shots and one highlight-play dunk over Smart. Embiid was already proficient as a troll on social media and posted a photo of the dunk on Instagram with the caption: “Not very SMART to jump on that one.”
Summer League twist
The Chinese and Croatian national teams will head to Las Vegas this summer, where they will compete with the 30 NBA teams in preliminary play and the tournament, which runs from July 5-15.
This is not a first for China, which sent a team to compete in Las Vegas in 2007. The Summer League experience will be a first for Croatia, which did not qualify for the World Cup.
This summer’s format has been altered, although all teams are guaranteed five games. After four preliminary games, the top eight teams will be seeded for a tournament. The remainder of the teams will get one more consolation game.
Tip-ins
Using his patented fadeaway jumper, Dalllas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki made a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday that moved him ahead of Wilt Chamberlain into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Chamberlain is now seventh with 31,419 points. Nowitzki, who is expected to retire after this season but hasn’t made an official announcement, has 31,430 points. … Jimmer Fredette is returning to the NBA after signing for the rest of the season with the Phoenix Suns, who hold an option for next season. The former college player of the year from BYU played parts of five seasons with Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans and New York and averaged 6.0 points in 13.4 minutes per game. He played the last two seasons with the Shanghai Sharks and averaged more than 37 points a game.