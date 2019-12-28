Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

Lakers’ LeBron James will play tonight against Trail Blazers

LeBron James
LeBron James
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Dec. 28, 2019
6:16 PM
Lakers star LeBron James will play tonight against the Trail Blazers, the team announced before the game.

James, who has a groin contusion and recently recovered from a back strain, had been listed as questionable.

Coach Frank Vogel said at the team’s shoot-around on Saturday morning in Portland that James was a game-time decision.

James has missed only one game this season. He’s averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds a game.

The Lakers (24-7) have lost four in a row entering the game. The Trail Blazers (14-18) have lost their last two games.

Lakers
Lakers
Tania Ganguli
