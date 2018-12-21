A look at Friday's bowl games

Bahamas Bowl
TOLEDO (7-5) VS. FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (8-4)
at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 a.m. PST, ESPN
Florida International is looking for the first nine-win season in school history. Toledo is bidding for a sixth consecutive eight-win season, and the Rockets could end 2018 on a season-long three-game winning streak. Toledo’s top three receivers — Cody Thompson, Diontae Johnson and Jon'Vea Johnson — have a combined 75 touchdown catches in their careers. The Rockets have scored 50 or more points six times this season. Florida International is 7-0 this season when holding teams to 24 points or fewer, but the Cougars are 1-4 when opponents score more than that.
Potato Bowl
WESTERN MICHIGAN (7-5) vs. BRIGHAM YOUNG (6-6)
at Boise, Idaho, 1 p.m. PST, ESPN
It’s been roller coaster season for Brigham Young, which returned to the top 25 early in the season before dropping four of five games during one stretch. The Cougars give up only 129.4 yards rushing per game and they will be tested by a Western Michigan team that averages more than 200 yards a game on the ground. Junior LeVante Bellamy leads the Broncos with 1,172 yards rushing. Both starting quarterbacks are freshmen. Kaleb Eleby has played in only four games this season but has 917 yards passing and four touchdowns for Western Michigan. Zach Wilson took over at midseason for BYU and has thrown for 1,261 yards and eight touchdowns.