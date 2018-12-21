A look at Friday's bowl games

It’s been roller coaster season for Brigham Young, which returned to the top 25 early in the season before dropping four of five games during one stretch. The Cougars give up only 129.4 yards rushing per game and they will be tested by a Western Michigan team that averages more than 200 yards a game on the ground. Junior LeVante Bellamy leads the Broncos with 1,172 yards rushing. Both starting quarterbacks are freshmen. Kaleb Eleby has played in only four games this season but has 917 yards passing and four touchdowns for Western Michigan. Zach Wilson took over at midseason for BYU and has thrown for 1,261 yards and eight touchdowns.