College basketball: Furman gets second win over Final Four team in nine days, stunning No. 8 Villanova

Jordan Lyons scored 17 points, Matt Rafferty and Clay Mounce each had 15, and visiting Furman stunned defending national champion Villanova in overtime 76-68 on Saturday.
Noah Gurley and Alex Hunter added 13 points apiece for the surging Paladins, who have started 5-0 for the first time in 30 years.
Phil Booth scored 20 points and Colin Gillespie had 19 for the No. 8 Wildcats, who were coming off a 27-point loss to Michigan in a rematch of April’s national championship game. It marked the first time Villanova lost back-to-back games since March 2013.
Lyons and Rafferty delivered huge buckets in overtime to key a 7-0 spurt that put the Paladins ahead 69-63 in the final minute, enough cushion for them to hang on for the victory in front of a shocked sold-out crowd at the recently renovated Finneran Pavilion.
Mounce had a dunk with 1.6 seconds left to beat Loyola-Chicago 60-58 last week.
No. 18 Michigan 84, George Washington 61: Charles Matthews scored 25 points to lead Michigan into the finals of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn.
Jordan Poole made five of eight three-pointers in a career-high 22 points for the Wolverines (4-0). Zavier Simpson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Michigan led by nine at halftime and blew the game open with a 13-2 run to open the second half.
D.J. Williams had 16 points to lead George Washington, which lost its second straight game to a ranked opponent after falling by 19 points at No. 4 Virginia.
at No. 24 Marquette 74, Presbyterian 55: Sam Hauser scored 19 points and Joseph Chartouny added 16 off the bench as Marquette overcame a sluggish start.
The Golden Eagles (3-1), coming off a 96-73 loss at Indiana on Wednesday, erased a six-point deficit with a flurry of three-pointers to trigger a 29-8 run midway through the second half.
SOUTHLAND
MEN
Georgia Southern 88, Pepperdine 78: Tookie Brown scored 21 points and had five assists to help lift Georgia Southern in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Georgia Southern (3-0) took the lead for good with a 16-2 run in the second half. Pepperdine (2-2) had 17 turnovers and committed 23 fouls.
at UC Santa Barbara 88, Montana State 69: Ar’mond Davis scored 22 points and JaQuori McLaughlin added 19 with five assists for UC Santa Barbara (3-1). The Gauchos shot 56% from the field and never trailed.
at UC Riverside 63, UC Merced 53: Dikymbe Martin and Jordan Gilliam scored 13 points apiece as UC Riverside got its first win under coach David Patrick. The Highlanders (1-3) shot 50% but gave up 13 points on 17 turnovers.
Portland 80, at Cal State Northridge 77: JoJo Walker had 23 points, seven assists and made six of eight three-point attempts for Portland (2-2). A 25-5 run gave the Pilots their first lead at 69-67 with 5:09 left in the game.
WOMEN
at USC 77, Santa Clara 46: Shalexxus Aaron made five of six three-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Trojans (4-0). USC shot 50.8% from the field and forced 22 turnovers. Emily Wolp led Santa Clara (3-1) with 16 points.
::
Southland games scheduled for Sunday:
MEN
Cal State Fullerton vs. Monmouth 9:30 a.m. (Myrtle Beach Invitational, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.)
Pepperdine vs. Miami (Ohio) 2 p.m. (Islands of the Bahamas Showcase, at Nassau)
Loyola Marymount vs. Ohio 3:30 p.m. (Jamaica Classic, at Montego Bay)
WOMEN
Seton Hall at UCLA 2 p.m.