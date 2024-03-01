Prep sports roundup: Augie Lopez homers as Loyola hands La Salle its first loss
Loyola’s baseball team handed La Salle (7-1) its first defeat of the season Friday with a 5-2 victory.
Donnie Morgan had two hits and two RBIs. Augie Lopez had a single and a home run. Samuel Gonzalez added two hits. Alex Stern threw 5 1/3 innings of hitless relief.
🫣— 〽️arcos Arias, M.A. (@PeloteroLaBola) March 2, 2024
PA. LA. CALLE.
But also, run dummy!!😂@AugieLopez7 #palacalle pic.twitter.com/uTzmOsc8Tm
Huntington Beach 9, Fountain Valley 3: Linkin Garcia and Trent Grindlinger each had three hits for the Oilers.
Villa Park 4, Esperanza 0: The Spartans recorded their fourth consecutive shutout behind Aaron Sambath, who struck out 12 and walked none while giving up three hits.
Prosper 5, Mater Dei 4: In Texas, Ezekiel Lara had three hits for the Monarchs, who scored three runs in the seventh to make it close.
Cleveland 3, Marshall 1: Kaeden Riepl threw a complete game, striking out four to lead the Cavaliers.
Bishop Amat 8, Gardena Serra 1: Raymond Perez had a home run and three RBIs for Bishop Amat.
Royal 2, Simi Valley 1: Ryan Ulmen delivered a two-strike, two-run double in the seventh to help give Simi Valley a 6-2 lead, but darkness stopped the game and the score reverted back to the sixth inning, giving Royal the victory. Isaiah Tillman drove in both runs for Royal.
Trabuco Hills 6, Marina 4: Daniel Van De Kreeke had three RBIs for Trabuco Hills.
La Mirada 10, Bonita 0: Kevin Jeon finished with three RBIs for La Mirada.
Hart 6, San Marcos 5: Matt Perez and Eddie Gutierrez each had two hits.
Arcadia 7, Burbank 0: Nando Palencia struck out 13 in five innings.
Softball
Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Orange Lutheran 0: In Arizona, UCLA commit Kaniya Bragg hit two home runs to lead the unbeaten Mariners. Later, Pacifica (7-0) defeated West Valley 5-1. Annika Sogsti had two hits.
Norco 2, Douglas 0: Freshman Coral Williams threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in Arizona. Later, Norco defeated Murrieta Mesa 11-1.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.