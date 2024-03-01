Prep sports roundup: Augie Lopez homers as Loyola hands La Salle its first loss

Loyola’s baseball team handed La Salle (7-1) its first defeat of the season Friday with a 5-2 victory.

Donnie Morgan had two hits and two RBIs. Augie Lopez had a single and a home run. Samuel Gonzalez added two hits. Alex Stern threw 5 1/3 innings of hitless relief.

Huntington Beach 9, Fountain Valley 3: Linkin Garcia and Trent Grindlinger each had three hits for the Oilers.

Villa Park 4, Esperanza 0: The Spartans recorded their fourth consecutive shutout behind Aaron Sambath, who struck out 12 and walked none while giving up three hits.

Prosper 5, Mater Dei 4: In Texas, Ezekiel Lara had three hits for the Monarchs, who scored three runs in the seventh to make it close.

Cleveland 3, Marshall 1: Kaeden Riepl threw a complete game, striking out four to lead the Cavaliers.

Bishop Amat 8, Gardena Serra 1: Raymond Perez had a home run and three RBIs for Bishop Amat.

Royal 2, Simi Valley 1: Ryan Ulmen delivered a two-strike, two-run double in the seventh to help give Simi Valley a 6-2 lead, but darkness stopped the game and the score reverted back to the sixth inning, giving Royal the victory. Isaiah Tillman drove in both runs for Royal.

Trabuco Hills 6, Marina 4: Daniel Van De Kreeke had three RBIs for Trabuco Hills.

La Mirada 10, Bonita 0: Kevin Jeon finished with three RBIs for La Mirada.

Hart 6, San Marcos 5: Matt Perez and Eddie Gutierrez each had two hits.

Arcadia 7, Burbank 0: Nando Palencia struck out 13 in five innings.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Orange Lutheran 0: In Arizona, UCLA commit Kaniya Bragg hit two home runs to lead the unbeaten Mariners. Later, Pacifica (7-0) defeated West Valley 5-1. Annika Sogsti had two hits.

Norco 2, Douglas 0: Freshman Coral Williams threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in Arizona. Later, Norco defeated Murrieta Mesa 11-1.