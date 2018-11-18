Golf: Willett wins World Tour Championship

Danny Willett ended his title drought in thrilling fashion, winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai by two shots despite a last-hole blunder on Sunday.
It was the 31-year-old Englishman's first victory since the 2016 Masters, secured with a final-round 4-under-par 68 for an 18-under total of 270.
Francesco Molinari finished in joint 26th place to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai.
Molinari, winner of the Open Championship and the BMW PGA Championship this year, secured the title when his closest rival Tommy Fleetwood failed to win the tournament.
Willett held a two-shot lead on the 18th tee after making a birdie on the 17th but pushed his tee shot slightly into the bank of a creek that divides the 18th fairway, and then hit a brave second shot from the rocks before making par. England's Matt Wallace (68) and American Patrick Reed (70) were joint runners-up at 16-under 272.
Ancer wins in Australia
Abraham Ancer went into the final round of the Australian Open in Sydney with a five-stroke lead. With a few ups and downs along the way, he won it by the same margin.
The Mexican golfer, making his first trip to Australia, shot a final-round 69 Sunday to finish with a 16-under total of 272 at The Lakes.
Another major prize for Ancer's win is a trip to next year's British Open at Royal Portrush for finishing among the top three at the Australian Open who weren't already exempt.
His lead was reduced to four strokes a few times. But Ancer's shot of the day came on the fourth hole where he hit his pitch shot from just off the green well left of the flag, then watched it hit a slope and roll back down to finish in the hole for a birdie.
He thrust both arms up in the air in celebration.
“It's been crazy,” Ancer said. “This win is all for my family. They've been there every single day of my life pushing me or Mexican golf as well.”