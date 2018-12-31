Advertisement

NBA notes: Warriors' Andre Iguodala fined $25,000

By Associated Press
Dec 31, 2018 | 2:40 PM

Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for heaving a ball into the stands at the end of the first half of a game in Portland.

The fine was handed down Monday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred after time had expired in the second quarter of the Warriors' 115-105 victory over the Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Iguodala immediately received a technical foul for hurling the ball deep into the baseline seats.

Officials spent more than a minute at a courtside monitor before deeming his throw a “hostile act,” warranting an ejection.

McCaw joins Cavaliers

Former Warriors swingman Patrick McCaw is practicing with the Cavaliers, who signed him to a two-year, $6 million offer sheet last week. McCaw officially joined the Cavaliers' roster on Monday after Golden State decided not to match Cleveland's offer.

The 23-year-old McCaw had been expected to be in the defending NBA champion's rotation this season but didn't re-sign with the team as a restricted free agent. It's not immediately clear when McCaw will play for the Cavaliers, who have lost six in a row and have the NBA's worst record at 8-29. Cleveland has been plagued by injuries all season and needs front-line help.

The 6-foot-7 McCaw averaged 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 57 games last season, when he was injured while attempting a dunk on March 31. He returned for Golden State's title run but was limited to 16 minutes in six games.

