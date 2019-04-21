NBA playoffs: Celtics become first team to advance with sweep of Pacers

Jayson Tatum took advantage by making both free throws to give the Celtics an 83-82 lead. Al Horford sank one of two on Boston's next possession and then Morris started the decisive flurry with a three-pointer with 5:08 to play. Hayward's three-point play with 4:24 left made it 90-83 and Boston made three more three-pointers over the next three minutes to take an insurmountable 102-90 lead.