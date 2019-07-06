Earthquake stops NBA Summer League game between Knicks and Pelicans

Midway through the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans-New York Knicks game, the arena began to sway, the ground rolling beneath those in the building.
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Ridgecrest, Calif., could be felt in Las Vegas.
The game stopped and after a few minutes, the teams left the floor and retreated to their locker rooms. Play stopped at 8:20 p.m. and all of the remaining events at the Thomas & Mack Center were postponed.
Games continued at the Cox Pavilion because there is no overhead scoreboard in the Cox Pavillion. The overhead scoreboard at Thomas & Mack swayed during the earthquake, which was part of the reason those games were postponed.