Advertisement

Earthquake stops NBA Summer League game between Knicks and Pelicans

By
Jul 05, 2019 | 9:30 PM
| Las Vegas
Earthquake stops NBA Summer League game between Knicks and Pelicans
Some fans head for the exits after an earthquake shook the Thomas & Mack Center during a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks during the NBA Summer League on Friday in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Midway through the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans-New York Knicks game, the arena began to sway, the ground rolling beneath those in the building.

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Ridgecrest, Calif., could be felt in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

The game stopped and after a few minutes, the teams left the floor and retreated to their locker rooms. Play stopped at 8:20 p.m. and all of the remaining events at the Thomas & Mack Center were postponed.

Games continued at the Cox Pavilion because there is no overhead scoreboard in the Cox Pavillion. The overhead scoreboard at Thomas & Mack swayed during the earthquake, which was part of the reason those games were postponed.
Sign up for our Lakers newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement