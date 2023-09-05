The Sports Report: Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías is arrested

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence late Sunday night, Exposition Park police confirmed.

Urías was released Monday morning on $50,000 bond.

The Dodgers released a statement that read, “We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

Urías’ representative, Scott Boras, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Major League Baseball is aware of the arrest and plans to launch an investigation, a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly told The Times.

Urías has a Sept. 27 court date, the booking records show.

A 27-year-old left-hander from Mexico who is in his eighth season with the Dodgers, Urías was previously arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2019, after police said witnesses saw him push a woman to the ground in a parking lot near Beverly Center. Though Urías was not charged in that incident, he was suspended 20 games that season under MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Sunday’s incident is believed to have occurred at the LAFC versus Inter Miami soccer game Sunday night at BMO Stadium. Urías was among the celebrity guests whom LAFC announced attended the game featuring star Lionel Messi.

Plaschke: Julio Urías simply can not be allowed to pitch again for the Dodgers

NL WEST STANDINGS

Dodgers, 84-52

Arizona, 71-67, 14 GB

San Francisco, 70-68, 15 GB

San Diego, 65-74, 20.5 GB

Colorado, 50-87, 34.5 GB

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

Philadelphia, 76-61

Chicago, 74-64

Arizona, 71-67

Cincinnati, 72-68

Miami, 70-67, 0.5 GB

San Francisco, 70-68, 1 GB

San Diego, 65-74, 6.5 GB

For full standings, go here

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, painted the picture of an optimistic recovery for his injured client Monday afternoon at Angel Stadium.

“Everything’s good... he’s going to be fine,” he said.

About 90 minutes later, Ohtani — who had taken batting practice for just the fourth time this season — was scratched from the Angels’ starting lineup before Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles because of right oblique tightness.

Video captured by Yuki Yamada of Sankei Sports showed Ohtani swinging awkwardly, then walking to the dugout with his head down as he made his way to the clubhouse.

Angels box score

All MLB box scores

AL WEST STANDINGS

Seattle, 77-60

Houston, 78-61

Texas, 76-61, 1 GB

Angels, 64-74, 13.5 GB

Oakland, 42-96, 35.5 GB

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

Tampa Bay, 83-55

Houston, 78-61

Texas, 76-61

Toronto, 76-62, 0.5 GB

Boston, 72-66, 4.5 GB

New York, 68-69, 8 GB

Cleveland, 66-72, 10.5 GB

Angels, 64-74, 12.5 GB

For full standings, go here

RAMS

From Gary Klein: No Cooper Kupp, no worries. No reason for concern.

That theme characterized the answers of Rams receivers Monday when asked what it would be like to play the Seattle Seahawks without their star teammate, whose status for the season opener on Sunday is in doubt because of a lingering hamstring injury.

Coach Sean McVay said Kupp was in Minnesota receiving an evaluation from unspecified experts. A decision on Kupp’s availability for the opener — and beyond — was pending, he said.

So the Rams, coming off a 5-12 season, are preparing for their opener without one of their few established stars.

Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Aaron Donald are the pillars of a team that received no offseason infusion of star talent.

If Kupp does not play against the Seahawks, then Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, rookie Puka Nacua or perhaps Ben Skowronek would start at receiver.

From Ben Bolch: They played the same number of drives, not counting the one that finished with a kneel down at game’s end. Their completion percentages were almost identical. So was UCLA’s offensive production behind each quarterback.

Ethan Garbers’ five drives covered 31 plays and produced 210 yards against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night. Dante Moore’s five drives — plus the final drive to run out the clock — covered 31 plays and produced 212 yards.

There was one area in which Moore won in a runaway: points per drive. The Bruins scored 20 points when Moore was the quarterback, including 13 during the decisive fourth quarter of a 27-13 victory over the Chanticleers.

Those hoping that Chip Kelly might end the quarterback battle and name a permanent starter Monday were disappointed when the UCLA coach provided even less clarity than he did going into the season.

Kelly would not name a starting quarterback for the Bruins’ game against San Diego State (2-0) on Saturday afternoon at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego or divulge his rotation other than to intimate that Garbers, Moore and Collin Schlee would all play against the Aztecs.

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: It wasn’t just getting to watch Duce Robinson sprint down the field for the first touchdown of his career that sent the USC sideline into a frenzy. It was that the freshman receiver showed just how quickly he could improve by high-stepping through a tackle to leave defenders on the field on his 71-yard touchdown catch.

“We really ain’t get to see Duce pick up his knees,” fellow receiver Mario Williams said with a wide grin, “but he finally did this Saturday, so congrats to him.”

The 6-foot-6 freshman‘s opportunities to stride into the end zone could soon be limited. After several young Trojans made splashy plays during two blowout wins, coaches will weigh long-term development opportunities through redshirting against USC’s immediate needs on a deep team with playoff ambitions.

Ten freshmen are already halfway to the four-game maximum for retaining redshirt eligibility. A redshirt season allows athletes to practice with a team, maintaining four years of college eligibility while using appearances in up to four games and all team practices to improve.

SOCCER

From Dylan Hernández: In the wake of a 3-1 defeat to Inter Miami on Sunday night, LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo and his players were asked about how the air was taken out of BMO Stadium after they conceded a momentum-shifting opening goal just three minutes after Denis Bouanga blew a one-on-one chance against the visiting goalkeeper.

That wasn’t the most deflating moment of the night, however. The distinction belonged to Inter Miami’s final goal in the 83rd minute.

The disappointment had nothing to do with which team scored. The packed house roared when Lionel Messi sprinted toward the LAFC goal on a breakaway.

Many of the 22,000-plus fans at BMO Stadium paid more than $700 per ticket on the secondary market to watch Messi, and they wanted to see him score.

They settled for a couple of assists.

Nonetheless, everyone who spent outrageous amounts of money on tickets and StubHub service charges will have a chance to share stories with their children, or even grandchildren, of seeing the greatest soccer player of his generation play the world’s most popular game in a way only he could. They could say they saw him when he was still the best player in the world, literally.

Less than two months from now, the Ballon d’Or will be presented at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The prize, which is awarded by France Football magazine to the best player in the world, is expected to be won by Messi for a record eighth time. When that happens, the best player in the world will officially be from MLS.

U.S. OPEN

Madison Keys overpowered fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 in just more than an hour Monday to move into the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Keys, the No. 17 seed and 2017 runner-up at Flushing Meadows, converted on 77% of her first-serve points and used powerful ground strokes to keep rallies short — a little over three strokes on average — to make quick work of her third-seeded opponent and close friend.

Keys said it was tough playing a friend, but “at the end of the day we both want to win. We’re all business on the court.”

For Pegula, it marked yet another Grand Slam disappointment. She has advanced to the quarterfinals in each major tournament but has yet to reach the final four.

U.S. Open results

1949 — Pancho Gonzalez captures his second consecutive men’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Gonzalez needs 67 games — the most ever in a final — to defeat Ted Schroeder, 16-18, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Mary Osborne du Pont defeats Doris Hart 6-4, 6-1 for the women’s title.

1951 — Maureen Connolly, 16, wins the U.S. women’s singles title with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Shirley Fry.

1960 — Cassius Clay beats three-time European champion Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland by unanimous points decision to win Olympic light heavyweight boxing gold medal at the Rome Games.

1975 — Martina Navratilova of Czechoslovakia loses to Chris Evert in the U.S. Open semifinals, then appears at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service office in New York and asks for political asylum.

1989 — Chris Evert’s illustrious career ends in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open when she blows a 5-2 first-set lead and is beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Zina Garrison. Evert’s record at the U.S. Open is 101-12 and she finishes her career with a match record of 1,304-145 and 18 Grand Slam titles.

1990 — Ivan Lendl’s bid for a record nine straight U.S. Open men’s finals ends in the quarterfinals. Pete Sampras wins in five sets, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

1994 — 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice catches 2 touchdown passes and runs for another score in 49ers’ 44-14 rout of the Raiders; surpasses Jim Brown as NFL’s career TD leader with 127.

1995 — Cal Ripken Jr. ties Gehrig’s record of playing in 2,130 straight games.

1998 — Mark McGwire becomes the third player in baseball history to reach 60 home runs, as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0. He joins Babe Ruth and Roger Maris with 60 homers in a single season.

2001 — Old rivals Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras battle in a classic match. Sampras wins in four sets, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), with neither player losing serve.

2002 — The U.S. men finish without a medal at the basketball world championships. Yugoslavia comes back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and defeats the U.S. 81-78. After going 58-0 using NBA players in international competitions, the Americans lose two straight.

2007 — Alicia Sacramone’s floor routine rallies the U.S. to the world women’s gymnastics title in Stuttgart, Germany. The Americans finishes with 184.4 points, beating defending champion China by .95 for their second world title, and the first won on foreign soil.

2013 — Denver’s Peyton Manning ties an NFL record with seven touchdown passes against the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens to lead the Broncos to a 49-27 win in the season opener. Manning becomes the sixth player to throw for that many, and the first since Joe Kapp on Sept. 28, 1969.

2020 — 8-1 Underdog Authentic holds off heavy favorite Tiz the Law to win the 146th Kentucky Derby.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally...

Mark McGwire hits his 60th homer in 1998. Watch and listen here.