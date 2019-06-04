Dodgers’ Julio Urias won't face charges in domestic battery case

Los Angeles city prosecutors will not file misdemeanor charges against Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias related to a domestic violence arrest May 13 at the Beverly Center, the L.A. City Attorney announced Monday.
The city prosecutor instead slated Urias for a city attorney hearing where he will be told that no action will be taken in connection with the report as long he is not arrested again for violent criminal behavior for the next year—the statute of limitations on the allegation.
According to people with knowledge of the investigation, witnesses said told police that Urias shoved her, but that the woman told investigators she fell in the parking lot as they argued.
Major League Baseball placed Urias on paid administrative leave the next day. He was reinstated seven days later — the maximum stint before the league could request an extension.
The city attorney in an official statement announced it would “defer prosecution of Mr. Urias on the following conditions “(1) that Mr. Urias participate in a City Attorney hearing; (2) that he commit no acts of violence against anyone; and 3) that he successfully participate in and complete a 52 week domestic violence counseling program in person, and in a group setting.”
“The domestic violence counseling will consist of weekly two hour sessions where, among other things, he must accept responsibility for the abusive behavior perpetrated against the victim, demonstrate an understanding that the use of coercion or violent behavior to maintain dominance is unacceptable in an intimate relationship and he must demonstrate an understanding of and practices positive conflict resolution skills.”
“We are deferring prosecution at this time because: 1) this incident did not result in any physical injury; 2) the victim at no point indicated to either the uniformed police officers or to civilian witnesses that she believed she was a victim; and 3) Mr. Urias has no record of prior criminal conduct.”