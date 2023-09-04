Five takeaways from UCLA’s season-opening victory over Coastal Carolina

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers throws against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

It appears that UCLA’s quarterback battle will drag on at least another week.

Kelly said after the game that Collin Schlee would play against San Diego State next weekend after not getting into the season opener, meaning that presumably Ethan Garbers and Moore will continue to play as well.

Kelly disclosed that Schlee, who has been wearing a protective sleeve over his lower left leg, missed the start of fall training camp with an undisclosed injury. Asked about the sleeve early last month, Schlee said it was just a result of soreness.

Kelly intimated that Schelee not playing against Coastal Carolina was the result of new clock rules that shorten games and said the plan had been for the Kent State transfer to play “situationally” against the Chanticleers.

Translation: Schlee was supposed to play in limited packages such as wildcat formations that would maximize his running ability.

Here’s the thing about continuing to go with multiple quarterbacks: UCLA faces two-time defending Pac-12 champion Utah in less than three weeks. The Bruins need to stop futzing with their quarterbacks and decide on someone ASAP to give them as much time in the offense as possible before the showdown against the Utes on Sept. 23.

Even Garbers, whose two interceptions and one touchdown were the inverse of Moore’s numbers, acknowledged the difficulties with the arrangement.

“It is a little tough to go in, then come out, then come back in,” Garbers said, “but, hey, that’s part of the job. When you have a room with a lot of good players, and they’re going to play a lot of other guys, it is what it is and you do what you do.”

Actually, there’s really no need to do this any longer. Just make a decision already.