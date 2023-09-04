Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested, reportedly for suspicion of domestic violence

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested Sunday night and his Los Angeles County Jail booking sheet indicates he was detained for a suspected felony offense.

Urías was released Monday morning on $50,000 bond. TMZ and ESPN reported Urías was charged with felony domestic violence, citing sources.

The Dodgers released a statement that read, “We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

Urías’ representative, Scott Boras, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Major League Baseball is aware of the arrest and plans to launch an investigation, a person familiar with the matter told The Times.

A 27-year-old left-hander from Mexico who is now in his eighth season with the Dodgers, Urías was previously arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2019, after police said witnesses saw him push a woman to the ground in a parking lot near Beverly Center. He was suspended 20 games that season under MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Sunday’s incident is believed to have occurred at the LAFC versus Inter Miami soccer game Sunday night at BMO Stadium. Urías was among the celebrity guests LAFC announced attended the game featuring star Lionel Messi.

Urías was scheduled to pitch for the Dodgers on Thursday in Miami.

While the league gathers more information, it could put Urías on leave.

No player has previously been suspended twice under MLB’s domestic violence policy, which was created in 2015.

Urías is in his last season under contract with the Dodgers and is set to become a free agent this winter.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.