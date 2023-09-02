UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina live updates, analysis and start time

Five things to watch when UCLA faces Coastal Carolina

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore passes at practice. (Jesus Ramirez / UCLA Athletics)

The Three Amigos. A modern triumvirate. A three-headed monster.

Call it whatever you want, but what’s been described as a friendly competition is about to take a dramatic turn. Starting Saturday night, UCLA’s top three quarterbacks no longer will battle it out exclusively in the comfort of closed practices.

A Rose Bowl crowd and a national television audience will evaluate the trio that’s trying to evolve into a solo act. Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore and Collin Schlee will all play against Coastal Carolina in the Bruins’ season opener,. What will coach Chip Kelly be looking for in his evaluation?

