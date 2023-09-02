Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina live updates, analysis and start time

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers looks to throw during a game against Utah in October 2021.
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers looks to throw during a game against Utah in October 2021. Garbers will start under center for the Bruins against Coastal Carolina at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.
UCLA embarks on a new season when Chip Kelly and his carousel of quarterbacks take on Coastal Carolina at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PDT (ESPN).

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

By Ben Bolch

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore at practice.
UCLA quarterback Dante Moore passes at practice.
The Three Amigos. A modern triumvirate. A three-headed monster.

Call it whatever you want, but what’s been described as a friendly competition is about to take a dramatic turn. Starting Saturday night, UCLA’s top three quarterbacks no longer will battle it out exclusively in the comfort of closed practices.

A Rose Bowl crowd and a national television audience will evaluate the trio that’s trying to evolve into a solo act. Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore and Collin Schlee will all play against Coastal Carolina in the Bruins’ season opener,. What will coach Chip Kelly be looking for in his evaluation?

Read more >>>

