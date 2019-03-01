Galaxy buy out final season of Giovani dos Santos’ contract with team

The Galaxy have bought out the final season of Giovani dos Santos’ designated-player contract, ending the player’s often-rocky 3½-year stay with the club.
The move, coming just hours before the MLS deadline for rosters to be set for the 2019 season, gets the team down to the MLS-limit of three designated players in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romain Alessandrini and Giovani’s brother Jonathan dos Santos.
The Galaxy acquired Giovani dos Santos, a Mexican national team midfielder, in the summer of 2015 on a transfer from Spanish club Villarreal, a deal the club valued at $34 million, including the transfer fee. In his first season and a half, dos Santos appeared to be worth that, scoring 17 goals and dishing out 17 assists in 38 games, helping the Galaxy reach the playoffs both years.
But in 2017, he scored just six times in 25 starts and last year, between injuries and international duty with Mexico, he made just 14 appearances, scoring three times. The Galaxy missed the playoffs both years, losing 30 times, a franchise record for consecutive seasons.
He made a guaranteed salary of $6 million in 2018, fifth-highest in MLS.
Dos Santos did not play in any of the Galaxy’s preseason games this winter and rarely trained with the first team, citing a knee injury.
In technical terms, the Galaxy’s separation with dos Santos, 29, came through the team exercising an offseason buyout, meaning his 2019 salary will not count against the team’s salary cap and the team is now in roster compliance for Saturday’s regular-season opener with the Chicago Fire.
However, dos Santos still has a contract with MLS, meaning the league could arrange a transfer to a club outside the league. He could also be waived and wind up with another MLS club and the league could simply let the contract expire.