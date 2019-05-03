Soccer on TV: Two soccer championships up for grabs in Europe

EPL: The EPL race appears headed for a photo finish with defending champion Manchester City leading Liverpool by a point with two games left. City plays at home to eighth-place Leicester City on Monday (NBCSN, noon PT), then finishes with Brighton, which enters the season’s penultimate weekend in danger of being relegated. Liverpool finishes at home against seventh-place Wolverhampton, which is still battling for a Europa League invite. But that game might not matter if the Reds don’t first beat mid-table Newcastle on Saturday at St. James Park (NBCSN, Universo, 11:45 a.m. PT). That won’t be easy given that Liverpool is coming off a 3-0 loss in Barcelona in a Champions League semifinal Wednesday and has won once in its last seven Premier League trips to Newcastle.