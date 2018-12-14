What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Serie A: Juventus is clearly the class of the Italian league, with only a draw blemishing its record 15 games into the schedule. But that only scratches the surface in explaining the club’s dominance. Juventus hasn’t given up a goal in league play in more than a month and has the top offensive player in Ronaldo, who has 10 goals and five assists in 15 games. That has given the seven-time defending champion an eight-point gap at the top of the table and that doesn’t figure to shrink Saturday when Juventus travels to sixth-place Torino (ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. PST). Torino has lost more league games against Juventus — 69 — than any other team in Serie A.