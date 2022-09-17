Early scoring spree lifts Galaxy to victory over Colorado Rapids

The Galaxy scored three goals in a span of nine minutes in the first half and rolled to an easy 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The victory moved the Galaxy (12-12-7) back into the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, though they are tied on points (43) with Real Salt Lake, which lost to Cincinnati 2-1.

Advertisement

Gastón Brugman scored the first and last goal for the Galaxy, both on assists from Riqui Puig, who also assisted on Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s goal in the 31st minute for a 3-0 Galaxy lead.

Raheem Edwards had the Galaxy’s other goal, coming in the 28th minute.

The Galaxy lost midfielder Douglas Costa to a red card in the 62nd minute.