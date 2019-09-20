Antonio Brown released by New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown, becoming the third team to part ways with the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver in 2019.

“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 1`1 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the team said in a statement Friday.

Brown tweeted his gratitude toward the organization.

“Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots,” he wrote in one tweet.

Advertisement

He also posted a photo of himself with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, along with the caption, “Thank you,” before stating in another tweet, “The marathon continues.

Brown became one of the top receivers in the NFL during his nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his relationship with the team soured last year and he asked for a trade during the offseason.

He was sent to the Oakland Raiders. After a tumultuous summer with coach Jon Gruden’s team, Brown was released Saturday, two days before the Raiders’ opening game, and signed by the Patriots hours later.

Later that week, Brown was accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil suit filed by his former personal trainer. The NFL is investigating the matter. Brown has denied the allegations.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in what would turn out to be his only game with the Patriots.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated published a story in which a woman accused Brown of hiring her to paint a mural in his home, then standing in front of her naked, using a hand cloth to cover his genitals. Brown denied that allegation as well.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated followed with another story in which the mural painter accused Brown of sending her texts she felt were meant to be “intimidating” after the first story came out.