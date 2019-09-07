Raiders release Antonio Brown after he requests it on Instagram

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown, one day after returning to practice and apologizing to teammates for his confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock, took to social media to say he wanted to be released from his contract. The Raiders obliged.

Brown posted Saturday morning on Instagram that he’s not angry but wants a chance to prove critics wrong. “I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong,” he wrote. The post ended with “Release me @raiders.”

The Raiders released a single-sentence statement on their website Saturday: “The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today.”

Brown practiced with the team Friday, two days after he engaged in a heated confrontation with Mayock and a day after missing practice amid reports of a possible suspension for the star receiver acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason.

“Antonio is back today,” coach Jon Gruden told reporters Friday. “We’re really excited about that and ready to move on. He’s had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things, and we’re happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation is excited about that too.”

Gruden indicated that Brown would play during the Raiders’ season opener Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

ESPN reported the fine was for $215,073 for conduct detrimental to the team. That could allow the Raiders to release Brown before the season opener without having to pay him more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years.

Brown later sent an email to ESPN saying: “No way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.”

Brown could appeal through the players’ union to try to collect his guaranteed money.

Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, said he’ll begin immediately to work on finding the free-agent receiver a new home.

“Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team,” Rosenhaus said. “Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning.”

Associated Press and internet reports contributed to this story.