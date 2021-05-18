Clippers to open playoffs Saturday; Lakers aiming for Sunday

The Clippers will open their first-round playoff series against Dallas on Saturday at home while the Lakers, who must qualify through the play-in tournament, would be on the road Sunday, according to a release of Game 1 schedules by the NBA on Tuesday.

Game times and the national television broadcaster have not been released.

It appears the fourth-seeded Clippers would play the third of four games Saturday, with Brooklyn hosting the to-be-determined eighth seed and Miami traveling to Milwaukee in the early games from the Eastern Conference. Portland at Denver would be the nightcap in the West.

The seventh-seeded Lakers would open the first round Sunday at Phoenix if they defeat Golden State on Wednesday in the play-in tournament opener or at top-seeded Utah that day if they lose to the Warriors and beat the survivor of Memphis-San Antonio play-in game Friday.

The early games Sunday in the East would be top-seeded Philadelphia hosting a play-in team and fourth-seeded New York hosting Atlanta.