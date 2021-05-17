Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers vs. Warriors: How the NBA’s play-in tournament works

Lakers forward LeBron James looks to drive against Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Lakers forward LeBron James looks to drive against Warriors guard Stephen Curry during a game earlier this season. They will play Wednesday with the seventh seed in the playoffs on the line.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Christian StoneExecutive Sports Editor 
LeBron James might not think much of it, but the inaugural NBA play-in tournament has given the first week of the NBA postseason — and we’re calling the tournament for what it is, a quasi-playoff — a sizzle that hasn’t previously existed in the most predictable opening round in major professional sports.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers, owner of the Western Conference’s seventh-best record, will host the No. 8 Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in a matchup that has ratings gold written all over it. Less so for the conference’s other matchup: a Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs showdown earlier Wednesday night.

The winner of those games ... well, this is where it starts to get mildly complicated. Here’s a primer on how the four-day tournament will work.

The teams with the seventh- and eighth-best records in each conference will play a single game with the winner securing the No. 7 seed for the playoffs, which begin next weekend. The winner of the Lakers-Warriors game will advance to play the second-seeded Phoenix Suns, which in itself will be a riveting showdown regardless of the Suns’ opponent.

Meanwhile, the teams with the ninth- and 10th-best records in each conference will face off, with the loser going home for the summer. The winner will play the loser of the 7/8 matchup, with the winner of that second play-in game securing the No. 8 playoff seed. Should the Lakers lose to the Warriors, then defeat the winner of the Spurs-Grizzlies game, they will play the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series starting Sunday.

Got it?

Here’s the play-in schedule:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

First round

Wednesday

10 San Antonio at 9 Memphis, 4:30, ESPN (loser eliminated)

8 Golden State at 7 Lakers, 7, ESPN (winner seeded 7th)

Second round

Friday

9-10 winner at 7-8 loser, 7, ESPN (winner seeded 8th)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

First round

Tuesday

8 Charlotte at 7 Indiana, 3:30, TNT (winner seeded 7th)

10 Washington at 9 Boston, 6, TNT (loser eliminated)

Second round

Thursday

9-10 winner at 7-8 loser, 5, TNT (winner seeded 8th)

Christian Stone

Christian Stone is executive Sports editor at the Los Angeles Times. He joined the newsroom in February 2020 from Sports Illustrated, where he worked for 27 years, including the last four as editor in chief, before leaving SI in October 2019. Stone is a graduate of Tufts University and the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.

