Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of wife, son

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder at the end of a six-week trial.

Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced, which in South Carolina is typically right after the verdict but can be delayed if a judge chooses.

A defense lawyer for Murdaugh said that state agents were so determined to get the disgraced South Carolina attorney convicted of murder in the killings of his wife and son that they lied about or misrepresented evidence.

Attorney Jim Griffin gave the defense’s closing, emphasizing Murdaugh’s main point — that investigators focused solely on him and conducted the investigation so poorly that any evidence pointing to someone else, like fingerprints or possible DNA on Maggie or Paul Murdaugh’s clothing, was never gathered.

“How could he have butchered Maggie and Paul without leaving a trace of evidence within a matter of minutes?” Griffin said.



Prosecutors got the last word with a rebuttal argument after Griffin spoke.

“You can’t answer every question, and the law doesn’t require it,” prosecutor John Meadors said.