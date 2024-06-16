Advertisement
World & Nation

Russian forces kill hostage takers at detention facility

Police officers and men in military fatigues stand near vans
Russian police officers and members of Rosgvardiya, a Russian national guard, gather not far from a pretrial detention center in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Sunday.
(Via Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
MOSCOW — 

Security forces stormed a detention center in southern Russia on Sunday, killing inmates accused of links to Islamist terror cells who had taken two staff members hostage, state-funded news channel RT reported.

Journalists on the scene reported the sounds of gunfire, while multiple ambulances were seen arriving at the prison in footage on social media.

The hostages at the pretrial detention center in Rostov-on-Don were uninjured, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service said in an official statement.

Advertisement

It said that the hostage takers had been “liquidated,” but did not comment further.

A number of local news outlets, including RT, reported that at least some of the prisoners had been killed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office board in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Valeriy Sharifulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

World & Nation

Islamic State claimed the attack on Russia. Why is Putin accusing Ukraine and the West?

Islamist militants claimed the concert attack in Russia, but President Vladmir Putin continues to say Ukraine and the West were involved. Why?

March 27, 2024

Earlier, state news agency Tass, citing unnamed sources in law enforcement, had said that six hostage takers were in the central courtyard of the Rostov region’s Detention Center No. 1, armed with a penknife, a rubber baton and a fire ax. The prisoners include men accused of links to the Islamic State group, it said.

Images posted on social media appeared to show at least two of the hostage-takers wearing a headband that resembled the Islamic State’s flag. Other images showed prisoners wielding knives.

RT reported that three of the hostage-takers had already been sentenced on terrorism charges, including disseminating extremist information and plotting to blow up a Russian courthouse.

IS has carried out a number of attacks on Russian soil in recent years. An affiliate of IS claimed responsibility for the most recent attack in March, when gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a concert hall in suburban Moscow, killing 145 people.

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Russian Emergency Ministry rescuers work inside the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 23, 2024, following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Over 90 people were killed authorities said. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

World & Nation

Islamic State behind deadly attack on Russian concert hall, U.S. confirms. Putin tries to link Ukraine

Russia says the death toll in the Moscow concert attack rose to 133. Islamic State claims responsibility, yet Putin accuses Ukraine of involvement.

March 23, 2024

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement